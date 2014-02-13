MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 13
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc, which is facing against an activist investor who wants to break up the mining company, reported higher fourth-quarter profits on Thursday helped in part by higher iron ore prices and a drop in the cost of goods sold.
The iron ore and metallurgical coal producer said net income rose to $31 million, or 20 cents a share, in the three months to end-December. A year ago, it reported a loss of $1.6 billion, or $11.36 a share, when it wrote down $1 billion related to its 2011 acquisition of Consolidated Thompson Iron Mines Ltd.
Revenue was marginally lower at $1.52 billion in the quarter from $1.54 billion as lower prices and sales for coal were partially offset by a 10 percent increase in global seaborne iron ore pricing.
Cleveland-based Cliffs said its earnings included a previously-disclosed $183 million pre-tax charge related to the closure of its Wabush mine in Canada.
The company also recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $81 million related to its suspension of its chromite project in Northern Ontario.
Excluding various one-off items, Cliffs earnings were $218 million, or $1.22 per share, up from $89 million, or 63 cents a share, in the same period a year ago.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 77 cents a share on revenue of $1.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
