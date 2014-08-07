Aug 7 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said on Thursday its board has appointed Lourenco Goncalves as chairman, president and chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Goncalves, who replaces Jim Kirsch as chairman and Gary Halverson as CEO, is the handpicked choice of Casablanca Capital, an activist investor that last week succeeded in getting a majority of its nominees appointed to Cliffs' board following a proxy battle. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)