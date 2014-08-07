BRIEF-Cott Corp says CEO Jerry Fowden's total compensation for 2016 $9.2 mln
* CEO Jerry Fowden's total compensation for 2016 was $9.2 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ndaizN) Further company coverage:
Aug 7 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said on Thursday its board has appointed Lourenco Goncalves as chairman, president and chief executive officer, effective immediately.
Goncalves, who replaces Jim Kirsch as chairman and Gary Halverson as CEO, is the handpicked choice of Casablanca Capital, an activist investor that last week succeeded in getting a majority of its nominees appointed to Cliffs' board following a proxy battle. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC prices public offering of American Depositary Shares
March 22 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc named Chris Osborne as head of its economic consulting business and Kevin Hewitt as EMEA chairman, effective immediately.