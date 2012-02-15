Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
Feb 15 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc's quarterly profit halved on higher costs and the mining company expects its corporate projects to pump up expenses in 2012.
The Cleveland-based miner said selling, general and administrative costs will rise 18 percent to about $325 million.
In the fourth quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses rose 38 percent, while Exploration costs rose 73 percent.
Net profit fell to $185.4 million, or $1.30 a share, from $384 million, or $2.82 a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $1.7 billion.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 a share, on revenue of $1.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.