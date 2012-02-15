Feb 15 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc's quarterly profit halved on higher costs and the mining company expects its corporate projects to pump up expenses in 2012.

The Cleveland-based miner said selling, general and administrative costs will rise 18 percent to about $325 million.

In the fourth quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses rose 38 percent, while Exploration costs rose 73 percent.

Net profit fell to $185.4 million, or $1.30 a share, from $384 million, or $2.82 a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $1.7 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 a share, on revenue of $1.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.