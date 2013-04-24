BRIEF-DMC Global files for mixed shelf of up to $150 mln
* DMC Global Inc- files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mr6JEa Further company coverage:
April 24 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc, an S&P 500-listed iron ore and metallurgical coal miner, reported a drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday as lower iron ore sales weighed on its revenue.
The company's net income was $97.1 million or 66 cents a share, down from $375.8 million or $2.63, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $1.14 billion from $1.21 billion.
* DMC Global Inc- files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mr6JEa Further company coverage:
* Ford Motor Co - Vojvodich's appointment is effective April 1 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2n7j1Vt) Further company coverage:
March 10 Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp: