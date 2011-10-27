* Q3 EPS $4.07 vs est $3.68

* Rev rises 60 pct to $2.1 bln (Follows alerts)

Oct 27 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc's third-quarter profit beat market expectations, helped by higher sales volume at its iron ore business and better pricing.

The Cleveland-based miner's net earnings almost doubled to $590 million, or $4.07 per share, from $297 million, or $2.18 per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 60 percent to $2.1 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.68 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earlier this year, Chief Executive Officer Joe Carrabba told Reuters that Cliffs would fall short of its production targets for steelmaking coal this year, but orders for iron ore were strong.

Cliffs' third-quarter iron ore pellet sales volume in the United States increased 14 percent to 7.9 million tons.

For 2011, the company expects U.S. iron ore revenue to be about $135-$140 per ton, up from its previous expectation of $130-$135 per ton.

Shares of the company were trading up slightly at $70.5 in extended trade on Thursday. They closed at $69.49 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)