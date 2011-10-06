(Gerard Wynn is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
By Gerard Wynn
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON Oct 6 The European Union took a step
closer on Thursday to limiting world airline carbon emissions,
which may point towards wider border measures against
high-carbon industries and countries given a void in
international climate action.
The EU is the first jurisdiction to try and limit carbon
emissions beyond its own borders, acting to shield the
competitiveness of domestic airlines from participation in its
own emissions trading scheme from next year.
Such schemes force polluters to buy permits called
allowances above a certain quota or emissions cap.
The EU concern is that its unilateral action to limit
aviation emissions will hand an advantage to international rival
airlines.
Under the EU plan, from January 1, 2012 all airlines will
have to buy permits accounting for their full carbon emissions,
in European air space and beyond, for flights landing in and
exiting the European Union.
A senior judge on Thursday found the EU scheme to be
justified, in a non-binding "opinion" to the European Court of
Justice (ECJ), in a case where U.S. airlines and associations
have sought an exemption.
The ECJ is expected to rule early next year.
The United States and China joined a group of 26 countries
last month declaring the EU scheme to be illegal.
DISPUTE
It's early days to draw a link between the EU plan and a
wider escalation of border measures against high-carbon goods in
other countries and sectors.
However, the prospect for new EU-style cap and trade schemes
in Australia and South Korea, both slated for 2015, raises the
possibility that such measures may become the international tool
of last resort for curbing carbon emissions in a period of
multilateral indifference.
The United Nations has failed to rally countries into united
global effort, despite repeated deadlines, following bitter
acrimony between emerging and industrialised countries over who
does what, and more so after the financial crisis.
Broadly, border measures may encourage wider action to fight
climate change as long as U.N. climate talks are stalled. They
may encourage countries to curb industrial emissions, knowing
they can protect businesses with balancing border measures, and
then motivate more countries to join in, to avoid the border
charges or a messy legal dispute.
A sceptical view is that industry lobbies will assert overly
aggressive action and retaliation, given they routinely
exaggerate the costs of regulation, in tit-for-tat reprisals
endangering trade.
Draft U.S. climate bills two years ago included an option
for border measures to protect steel, cement and aluminium
industries, under a proposed U.S. cap and trade scheme which
ultimately failed in the Senate and is unlikely to be revived
for years.
The idea was to force importers to buy equivalent emissions
allowances, in a "border carbon adjustment", as if they were
manufacturing under a local emissions trading scheme (ETS).
So far the EU has chosen to shield its steel and cement
sectors, which are already included in its ETS, by giving them
as many free allowances as they need or more, rather than using
any import adjustment.
An important distinction between aviation and
energy-intensive products like steel and cement is that trade in
aviation services is not covered by the World Trade Organisation
(WTO), while the latter are, meaning a whole different set of
rules would be argued over.
A joint WTO-UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme)
"Trade and Climate Change" report hinted that border carbon
measures may be legal, although it carries no legal weight.
SPARED
As far as aviation emissions are concerned, these have been
spared regulation by the 1997 Kyoto Protocol which directed
countries to pursue action through the International Civil
Aviation Organisation (ICAO).
That was partly because of a 1944 Chicago Convention which
established ICAO and restricted taxes on jet fuel.
ICAO has since agreed various measures, but not binding,
Kyoto-style CO2 caps, and airlines argue that countries must
continue to wait for a global agreement.
Thursday's legal opinion stated that: "The EU institutions
could not reasonably be required to give the ICAO bodies
unlimited time in which to develop a multilateral solution."
The opinion added that the EU emissions trading scheme,
which forces polluters to buy allowances whose price will vary,
and only above a certain cap, did not count as a tax,
potentially by-passing Chicago Convention restrictions.
