DURBAN, South Africa Dec 6 The European
Union's highest court is expected to give its final ruling on
Dec. 21 on a European law that would force all airlines to pay
for their carbon emissions, an EU source said on Tuesday.
The ruling was previously expected early next year.
"It will be on December 21 at 1100 CET (1000 GMT)," an EU
diplomatic source said.
From January, all airlines will have to buy permits under
the European Union's emissions trading scheme to help offset the
carbon emissions of flights that land or take off in Europe.
The plan has prompted a bitter battle between the European
Union and the aviation industry, as the United States, China and
two dozen other nations have urged the European Union not to
include non-EU carriers in its plan.
Opposing nations say the plan would infringe a "cardinal
principle of state sovereignty" by basing its charges on the
distance flown by each flight, which means calculations would
include foreign airspace, in violation of a 1944 pact that gives
each country exclusive authority over its skies.
It would also discriminate against nations located furthest
away from Europe.
In October, an adviser to the European Court of Justice said
the EU's rules were within the law. The opinion of the advocate
general, though not binding, often influences the court's final
decision.
