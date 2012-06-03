* Shrubs have grown to trees in just a few decades
* More trees in tundra will speed warming
LONDON, June 3 Plants and shrubs have colonised
parts of the Arctic tundra in recent decades growing into small
trees, a scientific study found, adding the change may lead to
an increase in global warming pressures if replicated on a wider
scale.
Scientists from Finland and Oxford University investigated
an area of 100,000 square km, roughly the size of Iceland, in
the northwestern Eurasian tundra, stretching from western
Siberia to Finland.
Using data from satellite imaging, fieldwork and
observations from local reindeer herders, they found that in
8-15 percent of the area willow and alder plants have grown to
over 2 metres in the last 30-40 years.
A report of the research is published on Sunday in the
journal Nature Climate Change.
"It's a big surprise that these plants are reacting in this
way," said Marc Macias-Fauria of Oxford University and lead
author of the report.
Scientists had thought that the colonisation of the warming
Arctic would take centuries, he said.
"But what we've found is that the shrubs that are already
there are transforming into trees in just a few decades."
Previous studies suggested that the advance of forest into
Arctic tundra could increase Arctic warming by an extra 1-2
degrees Celsius (1.8-3.6 Fahrenheit) by the late 21st Century.
Warming in the Arctic is happening about twice as fast as in
the rest of the world. As reflective snow and ice recede, they
expose soil or water which are a darker colour and so soak up
more of the sun's heat.
The same occurs when trees are tall enough to rise above the
snowfall, presenting a dark, light-absorbing surface.
More warming in the Arctic is likely to spur oil and gas
development, as well as attracting herds of reindeer as they
feed on willow shrubs.
But a warming planet is also linked to increases in severe
drought and flooding around the world, putting people, crops and
livestock at greater risk.
The global average temperature last year was the
ninth-warmest in the modern meteorological record, continuing a
trend linked to greenhouse gases that saw nine of the 10 hottest
years occurring since the year 2000, NASA scientists said in
January.
Macias-Fauria said the area researched in the study is a
small part of the vast Arctic tundra, and an area that is
already warmer than the rest of the Arctic, likely due to the
influence of warm air from the Gulf Stream.
"However, this area does seem to be a bellwether for the
rest of the region, it can show us what is likely to happen to
the rest of the Arctic in the near future if these warming
trends continue."
(Reporting by Jeff Coelho)