* Temperatures above Medieval Warming levels
* Warmest in Svalbard in 1,800 years; underscores Arctic
melt
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Sept 27 Temperatures high in the Norwegian
Arctic are above those in a natural warm period in Viking times,
underscoring a thaw opening the region to everything from oil
exploration to shipping, scientists said on Thursday.
Last week, sea ice on the Arctic Ocean set a record low
since satellite observations began in the 1970s. In recent
years, mussels have been found off the Norwegian archipelago of
Svalbard for the first time since the Viking era 1,000 years
ago.
The study showed that summertime temperatures on Svalbard
were higher now than at any time in the past 1,800 years,
including in the Medieval Warm Period from 950 to 1200,
scientists wrote in the journal Geology.
Summer temperatures were 2 to 2.5 degrees Celsius (3.6 to
4.5 F) higher since 1987 than during the Medieval Warm Period,
lead author William D'Andrea, a climate scientist at Columbia
University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, told Reuters.
People sceptical that mankind is the main cause of global
warming sometimes point to the Medieval spike in temperatures as
evidence that natural variations can bring large climate swings,
Columbia wrote in a statement.
"The warming of the past 25 years or so is more than in this
record for the Medieval period," D'Andrea said. The Medieval
warming has been linked to shifts in solar output and volcanic
eruptions.
"It has been pretty well established...that the modern
warming is largely due to human contributions of greenhouse
gases to the atmosphere," D'Andrea added.
The data also indicated that the Medieval warming was not
uniform across the northern Hemisphere. Studies in Greenland and
parts of North America show temperatures were warmer from 950 to
1250 than today.
In Svalbard, the scientists studied sediments of algae
buried in Kongressvatnet Lake that left indications of
temperatures in the types of fats they laid down.
The Arctic is warming at twice the rate of the rest of the
globe due to emissions of greenhouse gases from burning fossil
fuels, according to a U.N. panel of scientists.
When white ice and snow retreat, they uncover water or
ground that are darker and so soak up more heat. The melt is
threatening the hunting lifestyles of indigenous peoples and
creatures such as polar bears, the Arctic Council says.
It is also making the region more accessible to oil
exploration by companies such as Shell or Statoil
and opening up areas for mining and for shipping across
the Arctic Ocean.