By Deborah Zabarenko, Environment Correspondent
WASHINGTON, Dec 1 The Arctic zone has moved
into a warmer, greener "new normal" phase, which means less
habitat for polar bears and more access for development, an
international scientific team reported on Thursday.
Arctic air temperatures were higher - about 2.5 degrees F
(1.5 degrees C) higher in 2011 than the baseline number for the
previous 30 years - and there was a dramatic loss of sea ice
and glacier mass, the scientists said in a telephone briefing.
With less bright ice to reflect sunlight, and more dark
open water to absorb it, the Arctic's changed characteristics
are likely to feed on each other and accelerate, specialists
from 14 countries said in an annual assessment called the
Arctic Report Card. (here)
"We've got a new normal," said Don Perovich, an expert on
sea ice at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Cold Regions
Research & Engineering Laboratory in New Hampshire.
"Whether it's a tipping point and it will never recover, who
can say? But we have a new normal ... that has implications not
just for the ice but other components of the Arctic system."
The turning point for the Arctic came in 2006, when
persistent weather patterns pushed sea ice out of the Arctic,
setting the stage for 2007, when Arctic ice extent - the area
of the ocean covered by ice at summer's end - dropped to its
lowest level ever. In 2011, Arctic sea ice reached its
second-lowest extent.
Released as U.N. climate talks proceed in Durban, South
Africa, the Arctic report found significant changes in
atmospheric, sea ice and ocean conditions, and in land-based
ice including glaciers, while marine and terrestrial ecosystems
were also changed by the Arctic warming trend.
The Arctic acts as Earth's "air conditioner" and also as a
potent global weather-maker. As a result, sweeping changes
there influence life across the planet. The report found that
even as the Arctic warmed, a shift in weather patterns sent
cold Arctic air as far south as the United States and densely
populated parts of northern Europe.
INCREASING DEMANDS ON ARCTIC RESOURCES
With less sea ice to clog potential shipping lanes,
development in the Arctic is likely, said Monica Medina of the
U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. She
suggested that this report and others could help "prepare for
increasing demands on Arctic resources" as warming makes these
resources more available.
The Arctic "new normal" means oil and gas companies and
tourists can begin to expect routine access to the area,
according to report co-author Jackie Richter-Menge of the Cold
Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory.
The new warmth in the Arctic means more tundra vegetation,
with taller shrubs winning out over lower-lying moss and
lichens, which could in turn affect caribou and reindeer.
The loss of sea ice cuts into the habitat of polar bears
and walruses, which use ice floes as hunting platforms, the
scientists said.
Whales were winners, especially those that migrate from
temperate areas, because they could stay for longer periods in
the Arctic while the water there was open in the summer.
Populations of tagged bowhead whales from Alaska and west
Greenland were able to mingle in the Northwest Passage, which
until this century was blocked by ice.
At the base of the marine food chain, biological
productivity soared by 20 percent between 1998 and 2009 as more
sunlight penetrates increasingly open Arctic water, the
scientists said.
Open Arctic water also absorbs climate-warming carbon
dioxide, but that has made the Beaufort and Chukchi seas more
acidic, which could erode the shells of some shellfish.
