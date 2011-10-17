* Most efficient to tax carbon at point of extraction
* Middle East and seven countries emit 67 pct of CO2
By Deborah Zabarenko, Environment Correspondent
WASHINGTON, Oct 17 To measure a country's
greenhouse emissions from fossil fuels, it makes sense to
consider the whole carbon supply chain, from oil well or coal
mine to a consumer's shelf, scientists reported on Monday.
Currently, putting a price on climate-warming carbon
dioxide generated by oil, coal, natural gas and other fossil
fuels typically takes place where the fuel is burned.
However, this may not be the most effective way to
calculate carbon emissions' cost, the researchers wrote in the
journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Carbon dioxide generated by human activities such as
coal-fired power plants and factories and petroleum-powered
vehicles contributes to the heat-trapping greenhouse effect
that spurs climate change. To counter this effect, some policy
makers advocate putting a price on carbon emissions to curb
consumption.
Without advocating any method of pricing carbon, the
scientists suggest that as a practical matter, it could be most
efficient to administer any so-called "carbon tax" at the point
of extraction.
"We've moved beyond trying to place blame, because that's
just an argument that will never be won," said co-author Steven
Davis of the Carnegie Institution of Washington. "The only way
it's ever going to get sorted out is if we can come up with
anything resembling a consistent, unavoidable price on carbon
that applies globally and then the chips will fall as they
may."
The scientists analyzed fossil fuel extraction, combustion
and consumption in 112 countries and 58 industry sectors. They
learned that 51 percent of all carbon dioxide emissions from
human activities stemmed from fossil fuels or goods that were
sent across borders to get to consumers.
INCENTIVE FOR BIG DRILLERS AND MINERS
They found that 67 percent of global carbon dioxide
emissions would be covered if regulation of fossil fuels was
done at the point of extraction in China, the United States,
the Middle East, Russia, Canada, Australia and India.
Those countries that did not participate would miss out on
revenue from carbon-linked tariffs down the supply chain, the
authors discovered.
To give an incentive to big fossil fuel extractors, like
Saudi Arabia, to put a tax on oil aimed at reducing demand for
oil, it would have to be clear that a tax would have to be
imposed somewhere along the line, Davis said by telephone from
Washington state.
"If that oil was going to be taxed when it was burned
somewhere else, like the United States, then the Saudi Arabians
would prefer to actually administer the tax and collect revenue
that they could use at home rather than allow the revenue to be
collected in the U.S.," Davis said.
Putting a carbon tax at the point of extraction would be
efficient since there are far fewer coal mines and oil wells
than there are factories and power plants, and this could avoid
the relocation of industries that might occur if regulation
occurred where the fuel was burned, the authors wrote.
They also found that most of the world's exported fossil
fuel ends up in developed countries, which also import a lot of
goods dependent on fossil fuel. China is the exception to this
trend.
More information and graphics, including a
country-by-country accounting of emissions from extraction,
production and consumption, are online at
supplychainCO2.stanford.edu/ .
(Additional reporting by Christopher S. Buckley in Beijing;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman)