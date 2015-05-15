OTTAWA May 15 Canada is set to pledge on Friday that it will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, CBC News said.

Environment Minister Leona Aglukkaq will also announce new rules to cut methane emissions from the oil and gas sector, the CBC said, citing unnamed sources.

Aglukkaq has a news conference scheduled for 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT) on Friday. No one from her office was immediately available for comment.

Recent data shows Canada has no chance of meeting its existing 2020 target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 17 percent below 2005 levels unless it takes further steps.

Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper already has ruled out a federal carbon tax on the oil and gas sector.

The United States plans emissions cuts of up to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Paul Simao)