(Adds critical reaction from environmental group, opposition
New Democrats party)
By Rod Nickel and David Ljunggren
WINNIPEG/OTTAWA May 15 Canada, under fire for
its environmental record, pledged on Friday to slash greenhouse
gas emissions by 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 but gave
very few details of what Ottawa acknowledged was an ambitious
plan.
Critics dismissed the pledge, noting Canada has no chance of
meeting its existing 2020 target for cutting the output of gases
widely blamed for global warming.
Canada's right-of-center ruling Conservatives say they will
tackle climate change while avoiding measures that might kill
jobs. The party has deep political roots in the west, where
emissions are soaring as the oil-rich tar sands are developed.
As part of Friday's announcement, Environment Minister Leona
Aglukkaq said the government would develop new rules for
natural gas-fired electricity generation and to cut methane
emissions from the oil and gas sector.
"We will continue to reduce Canada's emissions while
protecting the economy," she told a news conference in Winnipeg.
Although Canada is currently committed to cutting output of
greenhouse gases by 17 percent below 2005 levels by 2020, data
show it has no chance of meeting that target.
"Until today's announcement is backed by a commitment to
enacting policies that can actually achieve this new target, it
isn't worth the paper it is written on," said Keith Stewart of
Greenpeace Canada.
Green activists say Prime Minister Stephen Harper must do
more to tackle climate change, in part by cutting emissions from
the oil and gas sector. Harper says he will only do so in
coordination with the United States and has ruled out the idea
of a carbon tax.
Aglukkaq, who did not answer directly when asked about the
likely failure to meet the 2020 targets, announced the new goal
in the run-up to a United Nations summit in Paris in December to
agree on reductions beyond 2020.
The United States says it plans emissions cuts of up to 28
percent below 2005 levels by 2025.
"The targets that we have set for Canada are very much in
line with the industrialized countries," said Aglukkaq.
The New Democrats, the largest opposition party, said the
government had no intention of meeting the 2030 target.
"If we're going to see a reduction in greenhouse gas
emissions, we need a hard cap on emissions in the oil and gas
sector," said Megan Leslie, the party's environment spokeswoman.
Aglukkaq also said Ottawa would introduce regulations for
the production of chemicals and nitrogen fertilizers.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Paul Simao,
Matthew Lewis, Grant McCool)