BARCELONA, May 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - If your
country were responsible for only 0.05 percent of the world's
climate-changing emissions, you might not think it worth making
a plan to curb that pollution - especially when you still need
to get electricity to much of your population.
But the Gambian government thinks otherwise. It is already
working on its contribution to a new global deal to tackle
climate change, due to be hammered out in Paris at the end of
this year.
Under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate
Change (UNFCCC), all countries have been invited to submit an
"intended nationally determined contribution" (INDC), setting
out what they will do to combat global warming, in advance of
December's Paris climate talks.
"We think that if even the smallest nation or the poorest
country can develop an INDC, there should be no excuse from any
country to say (they) cannot," said Bubu Pateh Jallow, a former
Gambian official who advises the government on climate change.
"There is a moral obligation that we have to do this."
With assistance from Germany and the UK-based Climate and
Development Knowledge Network (CDKN), Gambia has held
consultations with technical experts, as well as groups from
bureaucrats to businesses to women in all its eight regions.
Initial results suggest Gambia could aim to cut emissions 25
to 30 percent by 2030 from 2000 levels, Jallow said.
Measures to get there include using solar and wind energy
for rural electrification, reducing power loss during
transmission, recovering gases from landfills, composting waste,
and introducing agroforestry and better soil management.
So far, 37 countries - including the United States, Russia,
Canada and European Union member states - have formally
submitted their INDCs.
Among them are two developing countries: Mexico and Gabon.
But they have yet to be joined by any of the world's poorest
nations.
Kiran Sura, who leads a project for CDKN helping eight
developing states shape their U.N. climate offers, says it's
unlikely that all 48 least-developed countries will submit a
plan.
But with France earlier this year having added 3 million
euros ($3.35 million) to the aid pot supporting those efforts,
around two thirds might, she said.
An ongoing survey by the NewClimate Institute shows that
INDCs from countries producing 84 percent of global greenhouse
gas emissions are due to be tabled by the Paris conference, and
nearly 60 percent of countries are receiving funding to help
prepare them.
DOMESTIC APPEAL
Emelia Holdaway of environmental consultancy Ricardo-AEA,
who co-authored a CDKN guide to drafting INDCs, said many
developing countries need support because they have limited
technical expertise and financial resources, and the time frame
for the process is short.
That is why officials and experts from industrialised
countries - including Britain, the United States, Japan, Germany
and France - have shared their experience of crafting emissions
reduction goals in regional workshops organised by the United
Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
A key lesson is ensuring the plan "makes sense at the
country level" and is not just designed to fit international
requirements, said Yamil Bonduki, a technical advisor with UNDP.
That is particularly important because "you need high-level
political endorsement", he said.
In Bangladesh, some participants in discussions on the INDC
questioned why the South Asian nation should even produce a plan
when its emissions are such a small fraction of the world total.
In response to such doubts, some countries are working to
put a price tag on the economic benefits of measures to tackle
climate change, said CDKN's Sura.
Another option is to show how work on an INDC can produce
better data, giving "a clearer picture of your future emissions"
to support policy making, said Munjurul Khan, an academic who
heads up a team of local experts developing Bangladesh's offer.
Chris Dodwell, international projects director with
Ricardo-AEA, noted that as Bangladesh pushes forward with solar
power for homes and irrigation, it is recognising the potential
of those advances to curb emissions - even though its focus so
far has been on helping people adapt to climate change impacts.
Some developing countries, including Mexico and Gabon, are
also putting planned adaptation measures in their INDCs, keen to
highlight the mutual benefits of both types of action - how
planting trees on farms can conserve water, boost yields and
store more carbon, for example.
FUNDING GUIDE
Whatever goes into the INDCs will be scrutinised by donors
and investors, Ricardo-AEA's Holdaway said, making them a
convenient place to set out the support countries need to
realise their ambitions for climate action.
Even if the plans do not contain explicit financial demands,
many developing nations are likely to present what they can
achieve within the constraints of their own budgets, and what
they could do with increased financial assistance and access to
clean technology.
Gambia's Jallow said his country would struggle to implement
its plans without international support. Many developing
countries are hoping that will come from the fledgling Green
Climate Fund set up under the UNFCCC.
Ricardo-AEA's Dodwell said climate finance and technology
transfer for poorer countries were "absolutely core and central"
to the Paris deal.
The INDC process should enable poorer countries to make the
links between putting together their own development priorities
and climate strategies, and winning climate finance via the
Paris agreement to help put those into practice.
"If that balance can be struck, then you start to get some
interesting political buy-in to the agreement," he said.
(Reporting by Megan Rowling; editing by Laurie Goering)