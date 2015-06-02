* No globally-linked C02 market yet
By Nina Chestney and Alister Doyle
LONDON/BONN, June 2 A global carbon emissions
pricing system pushed by top energy companies is unlikely to be
a big part of any United Nations' deal to curb global warming,
some experts say, because many countries have little faith in
such cross-border initiatives.
"All countries are relatively sceptical on international
market mechanisms," said Niklas Hoehne, founding partner of
research group NewClimate Institute. "They are open to have
national trading mechanisms or national pricing, but to have
these mechanisms internationally, there is a lot of reluctance."
On Monday, BG Group, BP, Eni, Royal
Dutch Shell, Statoil and France's Total
urged governments to create a global market for carbon
emissions, saying this would create a widely accepted price for
carbon and help spur low-carbon investment.
A growing number of investors with trillions of dollars of
assets, along with climate change experts and world leaders such
as German Chancellor Angela Merkel support the plan.
But, wary of the sharp decline in EU carbon pricing, there
is little agreement on specifics. Prices in the EU's Emissions
Trading System, the world's biggest carbon market, have dropped
from 30 euros a tonne in 2008 to around 7 euros, due to an
oversupply of carbon permits and reduced demand after the
economic slowdown.
"Markets will have a role to play in lowering the cost of
mitigation worldwide ... Exactly how that is going to function
and under what rules and what circumstances remains to be
decided," U.N. climate chief Christiana Figueres said in an
interview at a carbon industry event in Barcelona last week.
KEY APPROACH
The draft of the U.N. deal includes an option to acknowledge
that "carbon pricing is a key approach for cost-effectiveness of
the cuts in global greenhouse gas emissions," but offers little
detail on how it might work.
The U.N.'s final deal is unlikely to include strong calls
for carbon pricing, said officials meeting in the German city of
Bonn this week to prepare for the Paris conference.
Substantive measures to create an international system may
be absent.
The Paris accord may do little more than call on governments
to nationally implement carbon pricing systems and include a
mandate to consider rules for international mechanisms, Hoehne
said.
Around 40 countries already have a price on carbon
emissions, covering around 12 percent of annual global
greenhouse gas emissions, said the World Bank.
Some countries questioned the oil companies' push for carbon
pricing.
"They spread a lot of misinformation," said Abdullahi
Majeed, environment minister of the Maldives, the Indian Ocean
island nation whose low topography makes it a potential victim
of rising sea levels. "This might be an attempt to delay, rather
than speed up, work on a Paris accord."
(Additional reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by David
Holmes and Katharine Houreld)