LONDON, May 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The world's
chances of achieving new international development goals will be
slim without more ambitious action to curb climate change,
researchers said.
Pakistan, for example, is unlikely to be able to end poverty
by 2030 if accelerating climate change brings worse weather
disasters, water scarcity and other problems, a new report from
the UK-based Climate and Development Knowledge Network said.
But if global warming is held to 2 degrees Celsius - the aim
of negotiations toward a new U.N. climate deal at the end of the
year in Paris - Pakistan would have only a "low" risk of failing
to eradicate poverty, the report said.
Planned new sustainable development goals (SDGs) aimed at
ending poverty, improving gender equality, and giving access to
water and clean power have a much higher chance of being
achieved if action to limit climate change is ambitious, the
report's authors said.
But if weaker efforts on climate change put the world on
track for a 3 to 5 degree Celsius temperature rise, Asia and
sub-Saharan Africa could see poverty rates 80 percent to 140
percent higher, the report found.
If the new sustainable development goals, expected to be
agreed in New York in September, have strong targets, they could
lift ambition in the year-end climate deal, the report said.
"There's a simple message: Climate action is developmental
action," said Ulric "Neville" Trotz, a science advisor at the
Caribbean Community Centre for Climate Change in Belize.
Countries need to fully incorporate climate action into
national development plans, he added.
The report, by a team of economic policy and development
experts, is one of the first attempts to put rough numbers on
how the two new global deals due this year on climate change and
sustainable development might interact.
States are negotiating over a proposal for 17 new
sustainable development goals, backed by 169 targets, focused on
everything from reducing inequality, hunger and climate change
to managing forests and oceans better and promoting sustainable
economic growth.
At the climate negotiations in December, leaders will aim to
put in place an agreement, which would take effect in 2020, to
curb carbon emissions and help poorer countries adapt to climate
change and adopt a cleaner development path.
ZERO POVERTY, ZERO EMISSIONS
There are huge areas of overlap, experts say, not least
because climate change impacts - such as water insecurity and
more weather-related disasters - can cut harvests and incomes,
and lead to children leaving school, as well as forcing
governments to divert development funds to disaster relief.
Investing in cleaner, cheaper energy could not only cut
climate risks but also improve health and provide the power
needed to spur economic growth, the researchers said.
Many Caribbean islands, for example, rely on expensive
imported fossil fuels, making their economies uncompetitive.
They are also extremely vulnerable to climate-related
impacts, such as sea-level rise and stronger storms, said
economist Anil Markandya, one of the report's authors.
"Unless we change the architecture of our energy sector, we
might as well forget development under the SDGs," Trotz said.
Funding that change would require international support,
such as from the new Green Climate Fund (GCF), he added.
Andrea Ledward, head of climate and environment for
Britain's Department of International Development and a GCF
board member, told a launch event for the report there is a need
to "break down the firewall" between funding for climate and
development projects because the two areas are so closely tied.
Rich nations have committed to mobilise by 2020 an annual
$100 billion in climate finance that is "new and additional" to
existing funding.
Jonathan Reeves of the International Institute for
Environment and Development said that while climate and
development funding streams could be merged, the accounting must
be kept separate to ensure the money is "new and additional".
He warned that the least-developed countries have the most
to lose if efforts to address climate change fail.
"If your country is going to be submerged within a couple of
generations by sea-level rise, you're not even going to be
thinking about achieving the SDGs," he said.
Ilmi Granoff, a researcher with the Overseas Development
Institute in London, said public support for an ambitious
climate deal and strong sustainable development targets could be
won by focusing on a new, understandable aim for all countries:
"zero poverty and zero emissions within a generation".
(Reporting by Laurie Goering; editing by Megan Rowling)