BARCELONA, May 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Countries
around the world can move their economies onto a path that cuts
net emissions of climate-changing gases to zero at an affordable
cost but they should start now, the World Bank said.
The latest science says the world needs to reach zero net
emissions by 2100 to stabilise global warming at about 2 degrees
Celsius above pre-industrial levels, agreed by governments as
the maximum acceptable, the bank said in a report on Monday.
Zero net emissions means that no more greenhouse gases would
be released into the atmosphere than can be absorbed by natural
carbon sinks - oceans, forests and other vegetation.
"Choices made today can lock in emissions trajectories for
years to come and leave communities vulnerable to climate
impacts. We will help support robust decisions when we can,"
Rachel Kyte, the World Bank Group's special envoy for climate
change, said in a statement.
The report, intended as a guide for policy makers in
developed and developing countries, sets out three key steps to
a "zero-carbon future".
Those are to plan for the long-term and avoid quick fixes
that could undermine the end goal, such as swapping coal for
gas; price carbon alongside policies to encourage changes in
investment and behaviour; and help those negatively affected by
the transition.
"Decarbonising development is necessary to stabilise climate
change," the report said. "All countries are well-advised to
start now, but not all will."
Kyte told reporters there had been a "fairly seismic" shift
in the kind of expertise the developing countries that are the
World Bank's clients are seeking.
They are now asking how to close their energy gap with the
cleanest energy mix they can afford, she said, adding that they
needed financing to enable them to make the right choices.
The report said models reviewed by the Intergovernmental
Panel on Climate Change showed that postponing mitigation of
climate change until 2030 would hike the cost by an average 50
percent through to 2050, and 40 percent beyond then to 2100.
Countries can reach zero net emissions by shifting to clean
energy from fossil fuels as their source of electricity, and
then expanding access to electricity, it said.
Efforts are also required to improve energy efficiency and
cut waste, and keep natural carbon sinks healthy through forest
and land management so they can offset remaining emissions.
EASING THE PAIN
The World Bank has been a strong advocate for schemes that
set a price on carbon, such as emissions trading and taxes. The
report notes that taxes on carbon can be easier to administer
and harder to evade than other taxes.
For example, in Britain, evasion is around 9 percent for
corporate tax and 17 percent for income tax, compared with only
2 percent for an excise tax on diesel.
But due to market failures and entrenched behaviour, policy
makers also need to adopt measures like targeted subsidies and
awareness campaigns to catalyse shifts in investment and
technology innovation, the report said.
It also encourages the removal of fossil fuel subsidies,
which reached around $548 billion in 2013. More than 25
countries - most of them in Asia - have significantly reformed
such subsidies over the past two years, it notes.
But change must be accompanied by efforts to ease the pain
for poorer people who may suffer as a result, it adds.
"None of this will happen unless the reforms are socially
and politically acceptable," said Marianne Fay, World Bank Group
chief economist for climate change and report lead author.
Where countries have removed fossil fuel subsidies, for
example, some have used the resources released to fund tax cuts
and cash transfers.
"It is ... critical to use the savings or new proceeds
generated by climate policies to compensate poor people, promote
poverty reduction, and boost safety nets," the report said.
