BONN, Germany, June 9
N egotiators reached a surprise resolution to thorny issues
relating to forest protection at U.N. climate talks on Tuesday,
increasing the odds it will be included in a new global climate
deal due to be agreed in Paris in December, experts said.
Forest researchers said they had not expected progress in
Bonn on tough questions surrounding the Reducing Emissions from
Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) scheme.
One of the issues was how projects to protect forests can
show they are respecting the rights of indigenous people and
other forest communities, and producing benefits for them.
There have been examples, from Panama to Kenya, where local
people have opposed forest carbon projects that failed to
consult them, displaced them from their lands, or have not
provided a fair share of revenues.
In Bonn, Brazil - which had previously held back discussions
on so-called "safeguards" - supported a quick resolution as
negotiators did not want the issue to drag on into Paris and
beyond, said Rosalind Reeve of the Ateneo School of Government
in Manila.
Developed countries also backed a compromise because they
wanted to see a complete package on REDD+ in place before Paris.
By finalising the scheme now, "it is easier then to embed it
into the (new climate) agreement", Reeve said.
While the details of the REDD+ mechanism are fixed on paper,
the Paris deal must make sure it works on the ground, said
Gustavo Silva-Chávez of Forest Trends, a group that supports
putting a value on ecosystems.
"REDD+ must be able to generate significant amounts of
finance to (forest-rich) countries, do so with environmental
integrity, and contribute to reducing global greenhouse gas
emissions as rapidly as possible," he said.
The decisions on REDD+, which still need to be approved at
the U.N. climate conference in Paris, cover the transparency and
quality of information countries must report on how they are
implementing "safeguards" for indigenous rights and biodiversity
in their forest protection programmes.
They also cover ways of defining benefits from preventing
deforestation other than the amount of carbon emissions avoided.
And they provide guidance on planning and funding approaches
focused on how protecting forests can help communities adapt to
climate shifts, as well as storing carbon.
These decisions were important for REDD+ schemes to be able
to gain financial support from sources such as a World Bank-led
forest carbon fund and the fledgling Green Climate Fund, said
Niranjali Amerasinghe of the Washington-based Center for
International Environmental Law (CIEL).
The guidance should also help countries with forests that
are not rich in carbon access financial support for their
protection schemes, she added.
'MINIMALIST'
But experts criticised the substance of the Bonn decisions
as being "minimalist" on safeguards for rights, governance and
the environment, and failing to guarantee the participation of
forest peoples.
Sebastián Cárdenas Medina of Ecuador's Centre for Planning
and Social Science (CEPLAES) warned it was unclear who would be
involved in drawing up the safeguards report on REDD+ projects
in his country.
"There is no mechanism for participation (of local people),
so for us it is a big risk," he told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
Brazil, so far the only country to have provided a summary
of how it is implementing safeguards, has been criticised for
not providing enough information.
Reeve said it was up to civil society groups to make sure
that governments with REDD+ programmes were fulfilling their
obligations.
She welcomed the wording in the Bonn decision encouraging
developing countries to improve the information they publish
using a "stepwise" approach.
"There are a number of ways in which we can cleverly use the
(new) guidance to critique and push for more," she said.
CIEL's Amerasinghe said activists would now have an
international legal basis to ask for more information rather
than it simply being something countries ought to provide.
"It gives a little bit of protection but not as much as we
would have liked," she said.
