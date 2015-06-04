By Carolyn Cohn and Simon Jessop
| LONDON, June 4
LONDON, June 4 Most investors need to make a
significant behavioural shift and start factoring climate change
into their portfolio risk management, a study on its impact on
financial market returns found on Thursday.
Government officials are meeting in Germany this month to
work on a global deal to cut greenhouse gas emissions due to be
agreed in six months' time in Paris. There is increasing debate
about the impact of climate change on investments, particularly
in fossil fuels.
A study by consultants Mercer - backed by the International
Finance Corporation, the World Bank's private sector arm, and
British and German government development units - modelled a
range of outcomes on the impact on a range of assets and sectors
out to 2050 under four temperature change scenarios.
For good or bad, climate change would impact investment
returns and ignoring it was not a savvy option, the report said,
although for long-term diversified investors, a 2 degree
temperature increase would not result in negative returns.
"This new study led by Mercer could not be more timely on
the road to the UN Climate Change conference in Paris," said IFC
Director for Climate Change Christian Grossman.
"It can also send a clear message to policy-makers that
resolving the uncertainty around the policy direction of carbon
pricing will be an important first step toward transitioning to
a low carbon economy," he added.
On Monday, Europe's top oil and gas companies urged
governments around the world to introduce a pricing system for
carbon emissions.
But prospects are fading for a global deal that would keep
average temperatures below a 2 degree Celsius rise, which
scientists say is the limit beyond which the world will suffer
ever worsening floods, droughts, and rising seas.
The biggest risk, in terms of differentiation between
winners and losers, is at the industry level, the report said,
citing the example of the coal industry, where average annual
returns could fall as much as 74 percent over the next 35 years.
Over the same period, meanwhile, renewable energy average
annual returns are seen between six and 54 percent.
At the asset allocation level, a 2 degree scenario would see
return benefits for emerging market equities, infrastructure,
real estate, timber and agriculture, while a 4 degree scenario
could see much of that reversed.
"Institutional investors require actionable information to
adequately reflect climate risks and opportunities into asset
allocation. While global warming is a fact, we face great
uncertainty around policy measures and the financial impacts in
the nearer term are little understood," said Karsten Löffler,
Managing Director, Allianz Climate Solutions GmbH.
"The Mercer study ... could become a standard toolbox for
strategic asset allocation."
(Editing by Nina Chestney and William Hardy)