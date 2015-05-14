LONDON, May 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Marshall
Islands' foreign minister, Tony de Brum, says his job is fast
becoming one of disaster manager.
In the last six weeks, his Pacific island nation has been
hit by three typhoons big enough to deserve names, and a dozen
smaller tropical storms - an uptick he attributes to climate
change.
"And it's only the beginning of May," he said in an
interview on Thursday in London. "The height of the typhoon
season is August."
At U.N. negotiations in Paris in December tasked with
reaching a new global deal to combat climate change, the
Marshall Islands' chief diplomat will push for a deal strong
enough to hold global warming to no more than 2 degrees Celsius,
half the 4 degree temperature rise scientists say the world is
headed for now.
Curbing climate change is technologically possible, as
innovation and falling prices make clean energy more affordable,
de Brum said.
But resistance by countries worried about their economies -
particularly fast-developing nations - remains a huge problem,
he said.
"The thought of just surrendering to climate change and
saying we cannot do anything about it when the science and
technology is there, when we just lack the political will to
move it forward, is a terrible, terrible thing," he said.
CLEAN ENERGY PUSH
The low-lying Republic of the Marshall Islands - threatened
by rising seas and worsening storms, like many island nations -
is pushing to show what is possible in transforming its economy
toward a goal of achieving zero net carbon emissions by 2050.
Most homes in remote areas now have solar lighting, and
schools have solar power points for computers. Dispensaries and
clinics use solar lighting and refrigeration, and solar-powered
desalination cleans the water from increasingly brackish wells.
De Brum is a leading advocate for ocean thermal energy
conversion, a technology to produce energy from differences in
surface and deeper sea temperatures.
And at the International Maritime Organization in London
this week, he called for greater transparency by shipping
companies on their climate-changing emissions.
The Marshall Islands has the third-largest number of ships
in the world registered under its flag, behind Panama and
Liberia. The registrations earn the country $5 million a year,
de Brum said.
But rising emissions from shipping - which accounts for
around 3 percent of total global emissions - "are a
contradiction we need to deal with", he said.
The Marshall Islands' appeal for new regulations to make
data on shipping emissions public met with opposition from a
range of countries this week, however, and the measure was
sidelined into a working group.
RAISING ISLANDS?
With climate change predicted to drive up sea levels
significantly by the turn of the century, de Brum's country is
thinking hard about how to stay ahead of the rising water.
Besides ensuring new construction deals with the problem,
the islands are looking into building storm shelters, raising
the foundations of homes and ripping out World War II-era
causeways that contribute to erosion, he said.
The government may even try using landfill to raise the
surface level of whole islands.
"If they can build islands in Dubai, can we build up some of
these islands and buy more time?" de Brum asked.
He has "great admiration" for efforts so far by France's
foreign minister to build momentum toward an ambitious global
climate deal in Paris at the end of the year.
A focus on the opportunities in tackling climate change,
rather than the negative aspects, will be crucial, he said.
"The burden is heavy on the polluters and emitters, but the
burden is equally heavy on those of us who are not emitters and
are on the receiving end," he argued. "We must not give up."
"We need something positive to report back to our
grandchildren at home," he added.
