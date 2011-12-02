DURBAN Dec 2 China, the world's largest
emitter of greenhouse gasses, could sign off on an agreement for
binding cuts on the gasses blamed for global warming, its
climate envoy told reporters on Friday.
The move could open the door to rescue talks over the future
of the Kyoto Protocol and boost U.N. climate change negotiations
in Durban that have been deadlocked this week over binding
targets.
"We do not rule out the possibility of legally binding. It
is possible for us but it depends on the negotiations," Su Wei
told reporters."
