By Stian Reklev
DURBAN, Dec 2 China gave U.N. climate
talks a lift on Friday by confirming it may sign up to a legally
binding deal to cut emissions of heat-trapping gases, a move
that could help rescue talks about the future of the Kyoto
Protocol, observers said.
Delegates from more than 190 nations are in the coastal city
of Durban to try to break a four-year deadlock to secure a new
global deal that will bind countries to cut and slow down growth
in emissions of six main greenhouse gases.
"We do not rule out the possibility of legally binding. It
is possible for us, but it depends on the negotiations," Su Wei,
China's lead negotiator, said - speaking in English - at a media
briefing on the sidelines of the two-week talks in South Africa.
The EU has said it will sign up to a second round of targets
under the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, but only if all big emitters
agree legally binding cuts that will start in 2020.
So far, China, India and the United States, the world's top
three emitters, are not bound by Kyoto and have refused to
commit to legal targets, raising the prospect that no country
will have targets to cut emissions after 2012.
"Since the EU is the only group of parties that is ready to
consider a second commitment period (under Kyoto) we are ready
and willing to engage constructively with the EU," said Su.
Li Yan, a campaigner with Greenpeace China said, "China is
trying to find a middle ground, especially with Europe, which
would need to reconcile with China's priorities for the
conference, which are a second commitment period of the Kyoto
Protocol and operationalisation of the Green Climate Fund."
China wants negotiations to kickstart a fund that would
contribute to raising $100 billion a year by 2020 to help the
poorest nations adapt to climate change and cut their emissions.
TRACTION
Time is running out to reach agreement on a deal for
meaningful cuts in the emissions blamed for worsening storms and
raising sea levels to a point that would wipe out several small
island states, experts said.
Earlier in the day, senior EU negotiator, Tomasz Chruszczow,
said the bloc's plan to have a deal in place by 2015 and
entering into force in 2020 was "getting traction".
China has previously said it supported legal targets for
others, but not for itself.
Oxfam senior climate change advisor, Kelly Dent said, "This
increases the pressure on the U.S."
U.S. lead negotiator, Jonathan Pershing, told journalists
earlier in the day that the world's No. 2 emitter would not take
on legally binding cuts because it did not believe that major
emerging economies would do so.
The talks end on Dec. 9 and South Africa's President Jacob
Zuma signalled the host is looking for a deal that puts more of
an onus on rich nations to cut greenhouses gases than the
developing nations most harmed by rising temperatures.
Canada and Russia have bluntly refused to sign another
target under Kyoto, while Japan on Friday asked for a fresh look
on a new treaty that encompasses all major emitters.
"We made a concrete proposal to set up a working group where
we start discussing a new international framework," Masahiko
Horie, Japan's ambassador for global environment, told Reuters.
Christiana Figueres, the U.N. climate chief, told
journalists that a new negotiating text would emerge over the
weekend after delegates had "literally worked day and night".
Negotiators said the outline of the EU plan offers a
political cushion for many countries by setting 2015 as a
deadline for a new deal, which would be implemented by 2020.
Meanwhile, negotiators from small island states most at risk
of rising sea levels want a new deal to start in 2013, although
observers say this is highly unlikely to happen.
Envoys could say they made progress in Durban by agreeing to
an encompassing agreement, leaving the details of how the deal
would work to a later date.
