By Irene Klotz
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 9 The Arctic air blasting the
eastern United States is positively balmy compared to the record
minus 136 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 93 degrees Celsius)
temperature measured in Antarctica in August 2010, according to
research released on Monday.
Scientists made the discovery while analyzing 32 years of
global surface temperatures recorded by satellites.
They found that a high ridge in the East Antarctic Plateau
contains pockets of trapped air that dipped as low as minus 136
Fahrenheit on Aug. 10, 2010, researchers said at the American
Geophysical Union meeting in San Francisco.
The previous record low was minus 128.6 F (minus 89.2 C),
set in 1983 at the Russian Vostok Research Station in East
Antarctica, said Ted Scambos, lead scientist at the National
Snow and Ice Data Center in Boulder, Colorado.
"We had a suspicion this Antarctic ridge was likely to be
extremely cold, and colder than Vostok because it's higher up
the hill," Scambos said in a statement.
The temperatures are about 50 degrees F colder than anything
recorded in Alaska or Siberia.
The research grew out of studies of snow dunes. Scientists
noticed cracks in the snow and wondered if the top layer of snow
was shrinking. That set them off on a hunt for temperature data.
The super-cold temperatures are due to air being caught and
held for a while. If the skies are clear for a few days, the
ground radiates remaining heat into space, creating a layer of
super-chilled air above the snow.
"By causing the air to be stationary for extended periods,
while continuing to radiate more heat away into space, you get
the absolute lowest temperatures we're able to find," Scambos
said.
(Editing by Paul Simao)