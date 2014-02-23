OSLO Feb 23 Global warming will fail to reduce
high winter death rates as some officials have predicted because
there will be more harmful weather extremes even as it gets less
cold, a British study showed on Sunday.
A draft U.N. report due for publication next month says
that, overall, climate change will harm human health, but adds:
"Positive effects will include modest improvements in
cold-related mortality and morbidity in some areas due to fewer
cold extremes, shifts in food production and reduced capacity of
disease-carrying vectors."
However a report in the journal Nature Climate Change on the
situation in England and Wales said climate warming would likely
not decrease winter mortality in those places. It suggested more
volatile winters, with swings from cold to mild linked to rising
greenhouse gas emissions, might even raise death rates.
Lead author Philip Staddon of the University of Exeter told
Reuters that the findings were likely to apply to other
developed countries in temperate regions that risk more extreme
weather as temperatures rise.
Excess winter deaths (EWDs), the number of people who die in
winter compared to other times of the year, roughly halved to
31,000 in England and Wales in 2012-12 from 60,000 typical in
the 1950s, official data show.
Staddon's report said the decline was due to better home
insulation, heating, health care and other non-climate factors
with no link to a decline in the number of cold days.
"Winter cold severity no longer predicts the numbers
affected," the authors wrote. "The correlation between the
number of cold winter days per year and EWDs, which was strong
until the mid-1970s, no longer exists."
HEATWAVES
Staddon's findings are at odds with a 2012 Climate Change
Risk Assessment by the British Department for Environment, Food
and Rural Affairs (Defra) that said global warming would bring
"some potential benefits, for example, a projected reduction in
winter mortality."
Asked to comment on Sunday's report, a Defra spokesman said
an updated climate assessment was due in 2017.
"We will continue to take account of the latest scientific
evidence," he said.
Many governments are reviewing health spending priorities
and summer heatwaves are often seen as a bigger threat than
winter cold. U.N. studies say it is at least 95 percent probable
that most warming in recent years is man-made.
Staddon said developed nations should avoid a radical shift
in spending to heatwave protection, such as better air
conditioning in homes for the elderly, from measures to ease
cold such as subsidies for insulation or winter heating.
"Heatwave deaths will increase a lot but there will still be
more winter deaths," he said. In 2003, the worst European
heatwave in centuries killed up to 70,000 people, including
about 3,000 in Britain.
Report available at: here
