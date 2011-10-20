* 175 companies urge govts not to wait for new climate
treaty
* Says climate change risks undermining global prosperity
LONDON Oct 20 U.N. climate talks in South
Africa next month must make meaningful progress or governments
"risk permanent damage to their credibility", a group of global
businesses warned on Thursday.
At the Nov. 28-Dec. 9 summit in Durban, governments should
try to adopt measures to ensure poor nations will have $100
billion in annual climate aid by 2020 and to pave the way for
low-carbon investments, said a communique from over 175
companies including Tesco and Nedbank Group .
Major emitting nations must also cut their carbon emissions
deep enough to contain global warming, the statement said.
"If we do not act, climate change risks seriously
undermining future global prosperity and inflicting significant
social, economic and environmental costs on the world," the
companies said.
"Without this agreement, business lacks the clarity and
certainty needed to invest to its fullest potential."
The companies also encouraged countries to forge bilateral
and multilateral agreements to form financing partnerships and
to tackle particular problem areas such as deforestation and
emissions from international shipping and aviation.
A similar statement was issued on Wednesday by a group of
285 investors managing assets worth more than $20 trillion,
including Calpers, the biggest pension fund in the United
States.
Tough policy action will stimulate private sector investment
into cleaner technologies and create green jobs, they said.
At peripheral climate talks in Panama City earlier this
month, however, many negotiators and veteran climate observers
said it was unlikely that a binding deal would come from Durban.
Even so, investors and companies urged governments to adopt
national policies to spur low-carbon investment now rather than
waiting for a climate pact.
"The governments that act aggressively to enact strong,
long-term climate and energy policy will reap the awards," said
Mindy Lubber, president of Ceres, a coalition of investors and
environmental groups, and director of the Investor Network on
Climate Risk.
The 1997 Kyoto Protocol, which binds rich nations to an
emissions cut of 5.2 percent from 1990 levels by end-2012, was
meant only as a first step towards getting a global deal to curb
warming.
Scientists have said carbon emissions need to fall by 80 to
95 percent by 2050 to contain global warming within the limit of
2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
"Time is running out to keep global warming under 2 degrees
Celsius, and if they fail to act, governments risk permanent
damage to their credibility," the companies' statement said.
(Reporting By Jeff Coelho, editing by Jane Baird)