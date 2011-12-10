Iraq puts out fires at Qayyara oil field in northern Iraq - ministry
BAGHDAD, Feb 9 Five oil wells are still burning out of 25 that Islamic State set on fire in Qayyara, south of Mosul, an oil ministry statement said on Thursday.
DURBAN, South Africa Dec 10 The chairwoman of U.N. climate talks urged delegates to approve compromise draft accords on fighting global warming, telling delegates they should set aside national interests in order to save the planet.
South African Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said the four separate texts were not perfect but represented a good outcome after two weeks of sometimes fraught negotiations in the port city of Durban.
"Let us agree to accept the Durban outcome package. I feel the four pieces of the package before us .... represent a comprehensive, balanced and credible set of outcomes for this conference," she said.
"I think we all realise they are not perfect. But we should not let the perfect become the enemy of the good and the possible," she added.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Jon Boyle)
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Oil prices rose on Thursday, boosted by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories, although bloated crude supplies meant that fuel markets remain under pressure.