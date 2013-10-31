OSLO Oct 31 Total greenhouse gas emissions by
China and other emerging nations since 1850 will surpass those
of rich nations this decade, complicating U.N. talks about who
is most to blame for global warming, a study showed on Thursday.
Developing nations accounted for 48 percent of cumulative
emissions from 1850 to 2010, according to the study by the PBL
Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency, research group
Ecofys and the European Commission's Joint Research Centre.
"Somewhere in the current decade the share of the cumulative
historical emissions of developing countries will surpass that
of developed countries," a statement said.
Developing nations' emissions are rising fast and the report
predicted that their share of cumulative emissions would reach
51 percent by 2020.
Almost 200 governments will meet in Warsaw from Nov. 11-22
to discuss plans for a new, global deal to fight climate change
meant to be agreed in 2010 and to enter into force from 2020.
"Discussions at the U.N. climate negotiations tend to focus
on which countries have contributed most to climate change," the
study said.
The biggest emitters since 1850, taken as the start of
widespread industrial use of fossil fuels that emit greenhouse
gases when burnt, were the United States, China, the European
Union and Russia, it said.
China, with 1.3 billion inhabitants, argues that its per
capita emissions since 1850 are still far below those of
developed nations, meaning it has less responsibility to rein in
emissions than rich nations.
EMISSIONS RISE
Separately, the PBL Netherlands Environmental Assessment
Agency said that world emissions of carbon dioxide rose by just
1.1 percent in 2012 to a record 34.5 billion tonnes, a slowdown
from annual gains averaging 2.9 percent since 2000.
"This is remarkable, as the global economy grew by 3.5
percent," it said in a statement. "This development signals a
shift towards less fossil-fuel-intensive activities, more use of
renewable energy and increased energy saving."
The figures were similar to a report by the International
Energy Agency in June, which said that worldwide carbon dioxide
emissions rose by 1.4 percent in 2012, with gains by China
offsetting falls in the United States and Europe.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; editing by Ron Askew)