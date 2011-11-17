LONDON Nov 17 A worsening of the euro
zone debt crisis could increase a climate funding gap to $45
billion by 2015 as governments struggle to maintain levels of
climate change investment due to austerity measures, Ernst &
Young said on Thursday.
Even under current cost-cutting measures, it is likely a gap
of $22.5 billion in investment in renewable energy, clean
technology, pollution-cutting measures and subsidies will emerge
by 2015 across 10 of the world's major economies, the accounting
and consultancy firm said in a report.
Those countries are Germany, France, Britain, Spain, Italy,
Japan, the United States, Australia, South Africa and South
Korea.
The report comes ahead of a U.N. climate summit starting on
Nov. 28 in Durban, South Africa, where negotiators will work on
a new global climate deal.
Expectations are low for a successor to the Kyoto Protocol,
which limits greenhouse gas emissions in developed countries, to
emerge in Durban. There are also concerns that governments will
not be able to commit the full $100 billion a year pledged to
help the most vulnerable countries tackle climate change.
"The enormous projected funding gap revealed by this report
suggests continuing economic uncertainty is pushing a low carbon
economy further out of reach," said Juan Costa Climent, the
firm's global climate change and sustainability services leader.
The turmoil in the euro zone has led to falling global
stocks over the past few months.
Nervous markets are showing concern about whether Italy's
Mario Monti and new Greek leader Lucas Papademos can impose
tough austerity measures and economic reforms, and fears are
growing that France, the euro zone's second biggest economy, is
being sucked into the debt crisis.
If the euro zone crisis worsens and leads to a new banking
crisis, Germany would face the largest funding gap in absolute
terms of $8.3 billion, Ernst & Young said.
Spain, Japan and the United States could face a gap of more
than $6 billion, while Britain and France could see a gap of
more than $5 billion.
Under current austerity measures, the climate funding gap
will be the worst in Spain, Britain and France by 2015.
Spain -- where the centre-right opposition party is expected
to win the Nov. 20 parliamentary election -- is forecast to
spend $5.1 billion less on climate change, Britain $4.2 billion
less and France $2.9 billion less, the report said.
Ernst & Young said only 18 percent of 300 business leaders
from large multinational companies in more than 50 countries
think a climate deal is likely to emerge, but 83 percent believe
a multilateral agreement is needed to tackle climate change.
"The conditions under which the Durban meeting will take
place could not be more challenging," said Climent.
"Without a global agreement, rather than working out how to
live in a carbon-constrained economy, the emphasis will be on
living in a climate-constrained world," he said.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Janet Lawrence)