* Climate change boosts risk of nastier parasites-U.S. study
* Frogs more vulnerable to fungus with temperature swings
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Aug 12 Parasites look set to become more
virulent because of climate change, according to a study showing
that frogs suffer more infections from a fungus when exposed to
unexpected swings in temperatures.
Parasites, which include tapeworms, the tiny organisms that
cause malaria and funguses, may be more nimble at adapting to
climatic shifts than the animals they live on since they are
smaller and grow more quickly, scientists said.
"Increases in climate variability are likely to make it
easier for parasites to infect their hosts," Thomas Raffel of
Oakland University in the United States told Reuters, based on
findings about frogs and a sometimes deadly skin fungus.
"We think this could exacerbate the effects of some
disease," he said of the report he led with colleagues at the
University of South Florida. It will be published in Monday's
edition of the journal Nature Climate Change.
A U.N. panel of experts says that global warming is expected
to add to human suffering from more heatwaves, floods, storms,
fires and droughts, and have effects such as spreading the
ranges of some diseases.
And climate change, blamed on greenhouse gases released by
burning fossil fuels, is also likely to mean more swings in
temperatures.
"Few...studies have considered the effects of climate
variability or predictability on disease, despite it being
likely that hosts and parasites will have differential responses
to climatic shifts," they wrote.
The scientists exposed Cuban treefrogs in 80 laboratory
incubators to varying temperatures and infections of a fungus,
Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis, that is often deadly for the
amphibians.
In one experiment, frogs kept at a temperature of 25 degrees
Celsius (77F) for four weeks suffered far more infections when
they were shifted to incubators at 15C (59F) and exposed to the
fungus than frogs already used to living at 15C.
"If you shift the temperature a frog is more susceptible to
infection than a frog that is already adapted to that
temperature," Raffel said.
In another test, frogs that were exposed to predictable
daily temperature variations between 15 and 25 Celsius, typical
of shifts from night to day, were much better at resisting the
fungus.
Based on factors including their size, life expectancy and
factors such as their metabolisms, the scientists said frogs
probabably took 10 times as long as fungus to get used to
unexpected temperature changes, a process known as acclimation.
Raffel said that more tests were needed of other parasites
and hosts to confirm the findings. "This study was only done on
an single tropical frog species," he said.
He said he was unaware of studies about how other parasites
such as malaria, for instance, might be affected by temperature
swings that affect both its mosquito and human hosts. "It's an
open question," he said.
Still, he said that there was speculation that cold-blooded
creatures such as frogs, insects, reptiles or fish might be more
susceptible to parasites as temperature shifted than
warm-blooded birds and mammals.