By Nina Chestney and Barbara Lewis
DURBAN, South Africa, Dec 7 Negotiators
are close to agreeing the shape of a Green Climate Fund, which
is designed to help poor nations tackle global warming and nudge
them towards a new global effort to fight climate change.
Rich countries have pledged up to $100 billion a year by
2020 to aid poor states most directly affected by rising global
temperatures to adapt their economies and protect themselves
from adverse weather.
But critics say it could remain a hollow shell unless there
is also agreement on where the actual funds come from -- and how
the money is spent.
"I have a fair amount of confidence this is going to get
done in a positive way," U.S. climate envoy Todd Stern told
reporters on Wednesday. Only a few technical operational details
remained to be thrashed out, he said.
China has said it wants the fund set up before it will make
its domestic climate efforts binding under an international
agreement from 2020. Other important developing countries also
want the fund's design agreed on in Durban.
"It is our priority to have the fund adopted and functional
in South Africa," Brazilian climate envoy Luiz Alberto
Figueiredo told Reuters.
When asked how much money could be available, Stern said
most donor countries were waiting for the fund to get up and
running before making contributions.
Nevertheless, some sources said the United States was still
haggling over where the long-term finance would come from and
how to measure the needs of poorer countries.
DELAYED IMPACT
Some cash could come from imposing a charge for carbon
emissions on international shipping, but it is unclear whether
ministers will adopt that proposal made in draft texts.
Previous U.N. talks have also tried to include a clause on
shipping emissions but it never survived to the final draft
"Even if the fund is established this week, then practical
realities will likely limit its impact for a number of years. It
will take at least 12 months to set up and the appraisal process
means it will probably not be spending until 2015," said Nick
Robins, climate change analyst at HSBC.
Those who have worked on the fund for years say agreeing the
design is already a major achievement and that it would be
easier to find cash once the institution had been created.
"Since the U.S. was the last major hold out on the GCF, it
looks like we're in good shape to celebrate," said Andrew Light,
a technical expert who has worked on the fund for three years.
"In the last five weeks I've been shuttling around between
parties trying to create space to resolve the differences
between the U.S. and other countries. There are still just a few
issues to resolve but I'm confident they'll get there," he said.
Broader talks are deadlocked on how to move forward after a
vital clause of the Kyoto Protocol mandating carbon cuts expires
at the end of next year.
The European Union has said it is open to signing up to an
updated Kyoto Protocol but wants assurances the world's biggest
emitters, including China, the United States and India, which
account for nearly 50 percent of the world's carbon emissions,
will sign up too.
(Additional reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Jon Boyle)