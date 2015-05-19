* Merkel, Hollande want ambitious global deal on climate
* Germany to commit more funds to help developing countries
* Call to extend carbon trading to other regions
BERLIN, May 19 More urgent and ambitious action
is needed if the world wants to meet its commitment of limiting
the rise in average global temperatures to two degrees Celsius,
the leaders of Germany and France said on Tuesday.
Addressing environment ministers in Berlin, Angela Merkel
and Francois Hollande called on other nations to submit clear
formal promises on cutting greenhouse gases ahead of a year-end
United Nations summit in Paris aimed at achieving a new
worldwide deal on global warming.
"We will see in Paris that more engagement is needed to
really achieve the two degrees goal than what we currently have
on the table," Merkel said in a speech to the Petersberg Climate
Dialogue, which she set up in 2010 to allow for informal
discussions ahead of larger U.N. meetings after the failure of
climate talks in Copenhagen in 2009.
Merkel believes industrialised nations need to commit funds
to help developing countries cope with the side effects of
climate change like flooding and drought if they want poorer
countries to back a global deal.
She said Germany aimed to double its climate financing by
2020 compared to 2014, by doubling aid from its budget to 4
billion euros ($4.48 billion) annually and increasing funds
available from KfW state development bank to 3 billion euros.
Rich nations have committed to mobilise by 2020 an annual
$100 billion in climate finance that is "new and additional" to
existing funding. However, only around $10 billion has been
pledged so far.
It is important that the first climate development projects
are set up before Paris, Merkel said.
In a joint statement, the two leaders also called for the
European Union's Emission Trading System (ETS) to be extended to
other regions to help the transition towards a carbon-free
economy this century.
The system works by giving power plants, factories and
airlines in Europe an annual allowance for every tonne of
heat-trapping gas emitted. However, a surplus of allowances has
depressed their price on the ETS and has made it cheaper to burn
coal than to switch to greener fuels.
($1 = 0.8925 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by William Hardy)