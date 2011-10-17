* Diseases forecast to rise, added strain on animal species
* Africa, Asia hard-hit but Europe not immune
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Oct 17 The Earth's natural resources
like food, water and forests are being depleted at an alarming
speed, causing hunger, conflict, social unrest and species
extinction, experts at a climate and health conference in London
warned on Monday.
Increased hunger due to food yield changes will lead to
malnutrition; water scarcity will deteriorate hygiene; pollution
will weaken immune systems; and displacement and social disorder
due to conflicts over water and land will increase the spread of
infectious diseases, they said.
By 2050, there could be 70 million additional deaths in
sub-Saharan Africa alone, said Tony McMichael, professor of
population health at the Australian National University.
As mosquito species spread due to climate change, the
transmission rate of diseases like malaria will increase,
engulfing countries like Zimbabwe from 2025 to 2050.
An extra 21 million people in China could be at risk from
the infectious disease schistosomiasis as global warming
increases floods, enabling disease-carrying water snails to
travel to new areas.
"Climate change will progressively weaken the Earth's life
support mechanism," McMichael said. "Health is not just
collateral damage on the side, the risk is central and
represents a denouement of all the other effects of climate
change".
The world's population is due to exceed 7 billion this month
and is forecast to rise to over 10 billion by 2050, putting even
more strain on global resources.
The effects of climate change will only exacerbate the
problems, putting the health of ecosystems, animal species and
humans in danger, the experts said.
EUROPE
Health effects will not just be felt in Africa or Asia --
Europe will also feel the consequences.
"The problem of over-consumption in high income countries
has produced an ecological and financial debt," Ian Roberts,
professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine,
told Reuters.
"The biggest risk to human health is from the rise in fossil
fuel use, causing cardiovascular disease, stroke and cancer," he
added.
Europe will also be at risk from heatwaves, floods and more
infectious diseases as pests shift to northern latitudes, said
Sari Kovats, lead author of the Europe chapter for the
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) fifth
assessment report.
"The fact is, there is more evidence that diseases are
moving north such as bluetongue," she told Reuters.
The IPCC's next report, which is due out in 2013-2014, will
include chapters on human security and livelihoods and poverty
for the first time to reflect the new raft of scientific
evidence, she added.
Human health is not only at risk. Animal and plant species
are also endangered.
"Many species are already facing a raft of pressures and
climate change is creating a new range of additional problems,"
said Paul Pearce-Kelly, senior curator at London's Zoological
Society.
Around 15 to 37 percent of over 6,000 species of amphibia
are predicted to become extinct by 2100, he said.
In the Earth's history, there have been five mass
extinctions, but there is now a 10,000-fold faster extinction
rate than at any time on record.
"We are losing three species an hour, and this is before
climate change is doing anything," said Hugh Montgomery,
director at University College London's institute for human
health and performance.