* EU warns climate talks could collapse

* China, U.S., India oppose binding targets

* Small states say talks going round in circles (Adds draft texts, protest, quotes)

By Nina Chestney and Jon Herskovitz

DURBAN, Dec 9 The European Union said key developing states backed its roadmap for a binding pact to fight global warming, but warned U.N. climate talks could still collapse on Friday unless all major polluters came on board.

The EU plan sets a 2015 target date for a new deal that would impose binding cuts on the world's biggest emitters of heat-trapping gases, a pact that would come into force up to five years later.

Countries supporting the EU plan to extend the Kyoto Protocol -- the only global pact that enforces carbon cuts -- drafted a text on Friday making this conditional on all countries submitting to legally binding climate action.

The text, dated 0500 local time, will give participating countries almost five months to convert pledges they put forward under last year's Cancun Agreements into a legally binding target to be formally adopted next year in Qatar.

EU states wants all major emitters and especially China and the United States to agree to binding action on climate change in a deal to be implemented from 2020 at the latest.

"Durban is holding its breath. Will China, India and the U.S. accept to be legally bound?", asked EU Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard, referring to the South African port city where the talks are being held.

She said Brazil and South Africa, whose growing economies are heavy polluters, now supported binding cuts to emissions of the greenhouse gases that cause rising sea-levels and increasingly extreme weather.

"The success or failure of Durban hangs on a small number of countries who have not yet committed to the (EU) roadmap and the meaningful content it must have," Hedegaard told reporters after talks that stretched into the early hours of Friday morning.

"If there is no further movement from what I have seen until 4 o'clock this morning, I don't think there will be a deal in Durban. That's what we are faced with."

The European Union is trying to forge a coalition of the willing behind its plan in order to put pressure on the world's top three carbon emitters -- China, the United States and India -- to sign up. None are bound by the Kyoto Protocol.

PRESSURE ON INDIA

Washington says it will only pledge binding cuts if all major polluters make comparable commitments. China and India say it would be unfair to demand they make the same level of cuts as the developed world, which caused most of the pollution responsible for global warming.

One developing nation source said island nations were seeking bilateral meetings with India in an effort to get them to sign up to the EU proposal.

U.N. reports released in the last month show time is running out to achieve change. They show a warming planet will amplify droughts and floods, increase crop failures and raise sea levels to the point where several island states are threatened with extinction.

The Durban talks are scheduled to wrap up on Friday but are widely expected to extend long into the night and even Saturday. A string of press briefings by major players were being cancelled at the last minute or postponed, indicating how much work remained.

The dragging talks frustrated delegates from small islands and African states, who joined a protest by green groups outside as they tried to enter the main negotiating room.

"You need to save us, the islands can't sink. We have a right to live, you can't decide our destiny. We will have to be saved," Maldives' climate negotiator Mohamed Aslam said.

CIRCLES

Karl Hood, Grenada's foreign minister and chairman of the 43-nation Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) whose members are in the frontline of climate change, said the talks were going around in circles.

"We are dealing with peripheral issues and not the real climate ones which is a big problem, like focusing on adaptation instead of mitigation," he said. "I feel Durban might end up being the undertaker of UN climate talks."

Many envoys believe two weeks of climate talks in Durban will at best produce a political agreement, with states promising to start talks on a new regime of binding cuts in greenhouse gases.

Anything less would be disastrous, they say.

"People see where the deal could be in Durban but the question is whether people want to be part of that," the EU's Hedegaard said. (Additional reporting by Agnieszka Flak, Barbara Lewis; editing by Jon Boyle)