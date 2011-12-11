(Adds details)
* U.N. climate talks agree deal on global warming
* Vulnerable states say accords leave them vulnerable
* Number of key issues deferred until 2012
By Nina Chestney and Jon Herskovitz
DURBAN, Dec 11 Countries from around the
globe agreed on Sunday to forge a new deal forcing all the
biggest polluters for the first time to limit greenhouse gas
emissions, but critics said the plan was too timid to slow
global warming.
A package of accords agreed after marathon U.N. talks in
South Africa extended the 1997 Kyoto Protocol - the only global
pact enforcing carbon cuts - allowing five more years to
finalise a wider pact which has so far eluded negotiators.
Kyoto's first phase - due to expire at the end of next year
but now extended until 2017 - imposed limits only on developed
countries, not emerging giants like China and India. The United
States never ratified it.
Those three countries and the EU held a last-ditch huddle in
the conference centre before finally agreeing to wording that
commits them to a pact with legal force, although exactly what
form it will take was left vague.
Countries also agreed the format of a fund to help poor
nations tackle climate change.
But many small island states and developing nations at risk
of being swamped by rising sea levels and extreme weather said
the deal marked the lowest common denominator possible and
lacked the ambition needed to ensure their survival.
Agreement on the package, reached in the early hours of
Sunday, avoided a collapse of two weeks of climate talks and
spared the blushes of host South Africa, whose stewardship of
the fractious negotiations came under fire from rich and poor
nations.
"We came here with plan A, and we have concluded this
meeting with plan A to save one planet for the future of our
children and our grandchildren to come," said South African
Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, who chaired the talks.
"We have made history," she said, bringing the hammer down
on the Durban conference, the longest in two decades of U.N.
climate negotiations.
Delegates agreed to start work next year on a new, legally
binding accord to cut greenhouse gases, to be decided by 2015
and to come into force by 2020.
The process for doing so, called the Durban Platform for
Enhanced Action, would "develop a new protocol, another legal
instrument or agreed outcome with legal force" that would be
applicable under the U.N. climate convention.
That phrasing was used by all parties to claim victory.
Britain's Energy and Climate Secretary Chris Huhne said the
result was "a great success for European diplomacy".
"We've managed to bring the major emitters like the U.S.,
India and China into a roadmap which will secure an overarching
global deal," he said.
U.S. climate envoy Todd Stern said Washington was satisfied
with the outcome: "We got the kind of symmetry that we had been
focused on since the beginning of the Obama administration. This
had all the elements that we were looking for."
Yet U.N. climate chief Christiana Figueres acknowledged the
final wording on the legal form a future deal was ambiguous:
"What that means has yet to be decided."
Environmentalists said governments wasted valuable time by
focusing on a handful of specific words in the negotiating text,
and failed to raise emissions cuts to a level high enough to
reduce global warming.
Sunday's deal follows years of failed attempts to impose
legally-binding, international cuts on emerging polluters, such
as China and India, as well as rich nations. Poor countries
argue they should deserve leeway to catch up in development.
Sunday's deal extends Kyoto until the end of 2017, ensuring
there is no gap between commitment periods. EU delegates said
lawyers would have to reconcile those dates with existing EU
legislation.
LEAST-BAD OPTION
India's Environment Minister Jayanthi Natarajan, who gave an
impassioned speech to the conference denouncing what she said
was unfair pressure on Delhi to compromise, said her country had
only reluctantly agreed to the accord.
"We've had very intense discussions. We were not happy with
reopening the text but in the spirit of flexibility and
accommodation shown by all, we have shown our flexibility... we
agree to adopt it," she said.
Small island states in the front line of climate change,
said they had gone along with a deal but only because a collapse
of the talks was of no help to their vulnerable nations.
"I would have wanted to get more, but at least we have
something to work with. All is not lost yet," said Selwin Hart,
chief negotiator on finance for the coalition of small states.
Tosi Mpanu-Mpanu, head of the Africa Group, added: "It's a
middle ground, we meet mid-way. Of course we are not completely
happy about the outcome, it lacks balance, but we believe it is
starting to go into the right direction."
U.N. reports released in the last month said delays on a
global agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions will make it
harder to keep the average rise to within 2 degrees Celsius over
the next century.
"It's certainly not the deal the planet needs - such a deal
would have delivered much greater ambition on both emissions
reductions and finance," said Alden Meyer of the Union of
Concerned Scientists.
"Producing a new treaty by 2015 that is both ambitious and
fair will take a mix of tough bargaining and a more
collaborative spirit than we saw in the Durban conference centre
these past two weeks."
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis, Agnieszka Flak, Andrew
Allan, Michael Szabo and Stian Reklev; editing by Jon Boyle and
Peter Graff)