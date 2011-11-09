LONDON Nov 9 The world may not be able to limit global temperature rise to safe levels if stringent new action is not taken by 2017, as so many fossil fuel power plants and factories are being built, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.

If the world is to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius -- thought to be the minimum safety level before devastating effects of climate change set in -- emissions must not exceed 450 parts per million of carbon dioxide.

But the door to the 2 degree limit is closing, the IEA warned in its World Energy Outlook.

Four fifths of total energy-related carbon emissions permissible by 2035 are already "locked-in" by existing power plants, buildings and factories, the IEA said.

"If stringent new action is not forthcoming by 2017, the energy-related infrastructure then in place will generate all the CO2 emissions allowed (...) up to 2035, leaving no room for additional power plants, factories and other infrastructure unless they are zero-carbon, which would be extremely costly."

"Delaying action is a false economy: for every $1 of investment avoided in the power sector before 2020 an additional $4.3 would need to be spent after 2020 to compensate for the increased emissions," the report added.

The warning comes just a few weeks before a international negotiators gather in South Africa to try and work on a new global pact to fight global warming.

New energy efficiency measures might make some difference but much more action is required, the report said.

"We need to achieve an even higher pace of change, with efficiency improvements accounting for half of the additional reduction in emissions," the IEA said.