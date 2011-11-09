LONDON Nov 9 The world may not be able to limit
global temperature rise to safe levels if stringent new action
is not taken by 2017, as so many fossil fuel power plants and
factories are being built, the International Energy Agency said
on Wednesday.
If the world is to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius
-- thought to be the minimum safety level before devastating
effects of climate change set in -- emissions must not exceed
450 parts per million of carbon dioxide.
But the door to the 2 degree limit is closing, the IEA
warned in its World Energy Outlook.
Four fifths of total energy-related carbon emissions
permissible by 2035 are already "locked-in" by existing power
plants, buildings and factories, the IEA said.
"If stringent new action is not forthcoming by 2017, the
energy-related infrastructure then in place will generate all
the CO2 emissions allowed (...) up to 2035, leaving no room for
additional power plants, factories and other infrastructure
unless they are zero-carbon, which would be extremely costly."
"Delaying action is a false economy: for every $1 of
investment avoided in the power sector before 2020 an additional
$4.3 would need to be spent after 2020 to compensate for the
increased emissions," the report added.
The warning comes just a few weeks before a international
negotiators gather in South Africa to try and work on a new
global pact to fight global warming.
New energy efficiency measures might make some difference
but much more action is required, the report said.
"We need to achieve an even higher pace of change, with
efficiency improvements accounting for half of the additional
reduction in emissions," the IEA said.