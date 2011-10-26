* World's fastest growing populations increasingly at risk
* Africa and Asia most vulnerable to more extreme weather
* Survey can help city planners, investors adapt to wilder
weather
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 Rapidly growing megacities in
Africa and Asia face the highest risks from rising sea levels,
floods and other climate change impacts, says a global survey
aimed at guiding city planners and investors.
The study by risk analysis and mapping firm Maplecroft,
released on Wednesday, comes as the United Nations says the
world's population will hit seven billion next week and as huge
floods inundate areas of Thailand and the capital Bangkok.
The survey ranks nearly 200 nations in terms of vulnerability
to climate change over the medium term.
It also ranks the top-20 fastest-growing cities by 2020 in
terms of risk, with the study based on a series of indices. The
survey maps the world in 25-square-km segments according to
vulnerability, making regional assessments easier.
Haiti is the country most at risk from climate change, while
Iceland is the least vulnerable. Thailand is ranked 37th.
Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, is the megacity most at risk
with an "extreme" ranking. Other megacities at extreme or high
risk include Manila, Kolkata, Jakarta, Kinshasa, Lagos, Delhi
and Guangzhou.
"Population growth in these cities combines with poor
government effectiveness, corruption, poverty and other
socio-economic factors to increase the risks to residents and
business," said Maplecroft.
This meant infrastructure, already stretched in many cities,
would struggle to cope as populations increase, making disaster
responses less effective at a time when disasters might become
more frequent.
CONSEQUENCES
"The impacts of this could have far reaching consequences,
not only for local populations, but on business, national
economies and on the balance sheets of investors around the
world, particularly as the economic importance of these nations
is set to dramatically increase," Charlie Beldon, Maplecroft's
principal environmental analyst, said in a statement.
Maplecroft analyses the exposure of populations to climate
related natural hazards and sensitivity of countries in terms of
population concentration, development, natural resources,
agricultural dependency and conflict. They also rank in terms of
a country's, city's or region's ability to adapt.
The maps highlight areas within countries that might be more
vulnerable, allowing risks to towns, cities, economic zones and
individual company assets to be identified.
For instance, Manila, as the Philippines' commercial centre,
is extremely vulnerable because of its huge population, rapid
growth -- estimated to add another 2.2 million people between
2010 and 2020 -- risk from flooding and storms and the likely
increase in these disasters. Rainfall intensity is likely to
increase in tropical Asia, climate scientists say.
Highlighting the areas of great risk also offered investment
opportunities.
"Changing demands for goods and services can present
opportunities for new products or innovative modifications to
existing ones," Maplecroft says.
Globally, many other cities were also vulnerable to climate
change, Maplecroft said, but better governance, greater wealth
and better policies meant they were more able to adapt.
"It is not only cities in the developing world that are at
risk from the potential effects of climate change," Beldon told
Reuters in an email. "For example, the floods that struck
Brisbane (Australia) in early 2011 illustrate the potential of
hazards to cause devastation even in a developed country."
Miami still ranked at a high risk as does Singapore, while
New York and Sydney were medium and London was a low risk.
Bangkok ranked extreme, and the Thai government has created
a $10.6 billion budget to rebuild after the current floods
subside.
