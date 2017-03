TOKYO Nov 15 Japan on Friday drastically scaled back its commitment to cutting greenhouse-gas emissions, Kyodo News reported, bowing to the inevitable as a complete shutdown of the nation's nuclear power industry has forced Japan to burn more carbon-based fuels.

The government decided to target a 3.8 percent cut by 2020 versus 2005 levels, Kyodo said.

That amounts to a 3 percent emissions rise from 1990 levels, versus a previous target of a 25 percent reduction from 1990 levels.