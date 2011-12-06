* Delegates doubt final U.N. text will include concrete
steps
* To review draft text on Tuesday
By Nina Chestney
DURBAN, South Africa, Dec 6 Cash raised by
the shipping industry's efforts to cut carbon emissions might be
directed to developing countries to help them tackle climate
change, according to a draft document seen by Reuters at United
Nations climate talks on Tuesday.
The text proposes that money raised by "specific actions" to
reduce emissions from maritime bunker fuels, which may be
designed and implemented by the International Maritime
Organization (IMO), could be directed to developing countries
and used to aid climate adaptation through a Green Climate Fund.
Negotiators will discuss the proposal, which was put forward
by developing countries, on Tuesday.
Several delegates at a U.N. climate summit in Durban doubted
there would be agreement on it, expecting any final deal at the
end of the week would be worded vaguely.
Clarity on sources of climate funding could help revive the
flagging U.N. talks, which end this weekend, where nearly 200
countries are trying to make progress towards clinching a new
global climate treaty.
"I don't expect any clear outcome but if something stays in
the text, it would be a big step in a small way," said Bas
Eickhout, European Member of Parliament.
"Everything boils down to where is the money? I think that
the entire financial decision is going to be a big deal in Rio,"
he added, referring to a U.N. conference on sustainable
development in June next year.
The United Nations hopes delegates attending the talks will
agree on the design of the Green Climate Fund, which aims to
channel up to $100 billion a year by 2020 to countries most at
risk from the effects of climate change, such as rising sea
levels and temperatures and crop failure.
"It's going to come under huge fire, especially from the
U.S., who have made it absolutely clear they do not want to see
any concrete source of finance in this text," Tim Gore, policy
advisor at Oxfam, told Reuters.
VAGUE
This is the first time a concrete source of funding has been
raised in a U.N. text, but Tuesday's draft did not define
whether revenues would be raised by a levy.
Last month, campaign groups Oxfam and WWF urged a carbon
price of $25 per tonne should be applied to shipping fuel (known
as bunker fuel) to help cut emissions and generate $25 billion a
year by 2020.
They suggested the revenues raised should be used to
compensate developing countries for slightly higher import costs
resulting from a carbon price, and to provide more than $10
billion per year for the Green Climate Fund.
The detail of what kind of mechanism could be implemented to
raise revenue was vague. The auctioning of emissions permits,
jet and shipping fuel taxes and diverting fossil fuel subsidies
have all been discussed in the past as possible ways to raise
money in addition to public funds, which have been constrained
as governments try to deal with sovereign debt in Europe and
slow global economic growth.
Revenues from aviation and shipping could generate around
$40 billion, according to the IMF and the World Bank.
"If it's a levy, it could be collected directly from ships,
or it could be collected from bunker fuel suppliers," said Gore.
International shipping accounts for around 3.3 percent of
the world's man-made carbon dioxide emissions and could grow by
150 to 250 percent by 2050 if regulation is not in place.
The IMO declined to comment on the proposal. The body has
made little progress in implementing market-based mechanisms to
control shipping emissions, but has agreed on energy efficiency
design standards for new ships to cut emissions.
