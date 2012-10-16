* Earthly computers foresee Martian glaciers
* Astronomers dispute climate change skeptics
By Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, Oct 16 Computer models have
accurately forecast conditions on Mars and are valid predictors
of climate change on Earth, U.S. and French astronomers said on
Tuesday.
These computer programs predicted Martian glaciers and other
features on Earth's planetary neighbor, scientists found.
"Some public figures imply that modeling of global climate
change on Earth is 'junk science,' but if climate models can
explain features observed on other planets, then the models must
have at least some validity," lead researcher William Hartmann
of the Planetary Science Institute said in a statement.
The team's findings were presented at the annual meeting of
the American Astronomical Society's planetary sciences division
in Reno, Nevada.
Some climate change skeptics, notably U.S. Senator James
Inhofe, an Oklahoma Republican, dismiss human-spurred global
warming as a hoax. Others accept that Earth's climate is
changing, but discount a human cause. Still others, including
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, accept the idea of
climate change, but maintain the science is inconclusive.
The science of climate change prediction is dependent in
part on complex computer models that take into account multiple
factors that influence Earth's climate, including the level of
carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
Many such models have forecast the globally averaged
temperature will rise by 3.6 degrees F (2 degrees C) this
century if greenhouse emissions continue at current levels.
Recent global temperature increases support these
predictions. On Monday, the U.S. National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration reported that September 2012 was tied
for the warmest month on Earth in the modern record, and was the
331st consecutive month above the 20th century average.
MODELING MARTIAN SNOWS
Hartmann, a senior scientist at the nonprofit Planetary
Science Institute in Tucson, Arizona, said he and his team
confirmed the earthly computer models' effectiveness by using
them to forecast conditions on Mars.
New satellite observations of glaciers, ice flows and other
features on the red planet showed that the models' predictions
corresponded with what was on the Martian surface, Hartmann said
in a telephone interview.
One key difference between Earth and Mars is their tilt, he
said. Earth's axis is fixed, with very small variations, at 23.5
degrees, held steady by the gravitational pull of our moon. This
tilt is responsible for changing seasons as Earth moves through
the year, alternately tipping its northern and southern
hemispheres toward the sun.
Mars lacks a big moon to stabilize its tilt, and its
rotational axis can vary as much as 70 degrees toward the sun.
When that happens, polar ice evaporates and puts moisture into
the Martian atmosphere, which dumps snow, ice and ultimately
glaciers in Mars' mid-latitudes. The last time this happened,
astronomers say, was between 5 million and 20 million years ago.
Factoring in the planet's varying tilt, topography,
atmosphere and other information, the climate models forecast
specific regions for massive snowfalls, and the remnants of
those snowfalls are right there, Hartmann said. So are ice flows
and other features, viewed by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance
Orbiter.
"We do have a lot of public figures, in our country
particularly, saying that the global climate modeling studies
have very little value," Hartmann said. "If the global climate
modeling people can run these models on Mars and we actually see
things that come out of the model on another planet, then the
climate modeling people must be doing something right."