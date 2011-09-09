* Coal emits more CO2, but also cooling particles - study
By Deborah Zabarenko, Environment Correspondent
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Relying more on natural gas
than on coal would not significantly slow down the effects of
climate change, even though direct carbon dioxide emissions
would be less, a new study has found.
Burning coal emits far more climate-warming carbon dioxide
than natural gas does, but it also releases lots of sulfates
and other particles that block incoming sunlight and help cool
the Earth, according to a study to be published in the
peer-reviewed journal Climate Change Letters in October.
Using more natural gas for fuel could also produce leaks of
methane, a heat-trapping greenhouse gas more than 20 times
more potent than carbon dioxide, study author Tom Wigley said
in a statement.
"Relying more on natural gas would reduce emissions of
carbon dioxide, but it would do little to help solve the
climate problem," said Wigley, of the National Center for
Atmospheric Research and the University of Adelaide in
Australia.
"It would be many decades before it would slow down global
warming at all, and even then it would just be making a
difference around the edges," he said.
A global, partial shift from coal to natural gas would
speed up global warming slightly through at least 2050, even
with no methane leaks from natural gas operations. If there
were substantial methane leaks, the acceleration of climate
change would continue through as late as 2140, according to
Wigley's computer simulations.
"BRIDGE FUEL"
After that, the switch to more natural gas would start to
slow the increase in average global temperature, but only by a
few tenths of a degree, he said.
The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United
States fell by three this week to 892, the third straight
weekly decline, according to oil service firm Baker Hughes.
This includes rigs used to exploit natural gas contained in
the vast Marcellus shale formation in the mid-Atlantic and
Northeast through hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking.
Critics blame the process for polluting underground water
supplies; the industry disputes this.
The Center for American Progress has characterized natural
gas as a "bridge fuel" that could ease the shift to greener
energy in the United States.
With less than half the carbon dioxide emissions of coal,
the center said a transition to natural gas trucks and buses
could cut oil use by at least 1.2 million barrels per day by
2035 if U.S. legislation were passed to encourage the shift.
Oilman T. Boone Pickens has also joined the push to fuel
more vehicles with natural gas.
But Joe Romm, who blogs at Climateprogress.org, a project
of the Center for American Progress, says this latest study
should be sobering.
"If your goal is to avert serious catastrophic global
warming, then natural gas is not a bridge fuel," Romm said.
"What this study shows ... is the way people think about
natural gas is just wrong, and that from a climate perspective,
you have to get off of all fossil fuels as quickly as
possible."
(Editing by Christopher Wilson)