OSLO Dec 19 Norway, which has led developed
nations by investing billions of dollars to slow tropical
deforestation, announced plans on Wednesday to step up its
efforts as part of "first aid" to slow climate change.
Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg, whose country is rich
thanks to offshore oil and gas, said new measures to slow global
warming were needed now because a new U.N.-led climate deal is
due to be agreed only in 2015 and enter into force from 2020.
"In the meantime we must give the climate first aid," he
told a news conference.
"The government will step up its efforts to slow
deforestation and work to cut emissions that give the greatest
climate effect in the shortest time," he said. Stoltenberg did
not, however, announce fresh investments or targets.
Deforestation, often clearing land for farms, accounts for
about 17 percent of greenhouse gas emissions from human sources.
Forests, from the Congo to the Amazon, soak up carbon dioxide
from the air as they grow and release it when they rot or burn.
Norway has been the most generous nation in giving aid to
slow tropical deforestation with annual investments worth $500
million in recent years, funded from its own vast fossil fuel
revenues.
It has $1 billion programmes in both Brazil and Indonesia
and smaller projects in nations including Guyana and Tanzania.
Stoltenberg said that other fast-acting measures that would
qualify as first aid included cuts in industrial emissions of
soot and methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, and reductions in
subsidies for the use of fossil fuels.
Oil Change International, an environmental group campaigning
for a shift towards cleaner energies such as solar or wind
power, estimates that fossil fuel subsidies worldwide will reach
$775 billion in 2012.
It also estimates that Norway itself handed out almost $700
million in fossil fuel subsidies last year.
U.N.-led talks in Qatar this month ended with a deal to
extend the Kyoto Protocol, a weak pact that sets greenhouse gas
goals for industrialised nations, until 2020.
That unblocked talks on the new, worldwide deal meant to be
sealed in 2015. But world greenhouse gas emissions are rising,
led by growth in emerging economies such as China and India.
