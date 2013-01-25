* Storage potential 5.5 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide
* Less than under North Sea, estimated at 70 billion tonnes
OSLO Jan 25 Norway could store 100 times its
annual emissions of carbon dioxide under the Norwegian Sea to
help fight climate change, adding to its even bigger potential
under the North Sea, an official report showed on Friday.
The findings are most relevant for natural gas finds such as
the Sleipner field in the North Sea, where the gas contains high
levels of carbon dioxide.
Norway has imposed taxes on carbon emissions since 1991 as
part of efforts to limit climate change.
An atlas by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed
that geological formations could store 5.5 billion tonnes of
carbon dioxide beneath the Norwegian Sea, against current annual
Norwegian emissions of about 50 million tonnes.
The storage is a fraction of the 70 billion tonnes of
storage space below Norway's sector of the North Sea, as
estimated in a 2011 NPD study. The NPD is still mapping storage
sites in the Arctic Barents Sea.
"The Atlas shows that there are several suitable sites" for
storage, Oil and Energy Minister Ola Borten Moe said in a
statement. Norway is Europe's second-largest gas supplier after
Russia.
At Sleipner, operator Statoil has stripped about a
million tonnes a year of carbon dioxide since 1996 - a necessary
step to make natural gas of saleable quality - and re-injected
the carbon deep below ground to avoid the tax.
"Suitable storage sites near producing fields will provide
the possibility to take out and store excess carbon dioxide from
gas production," the NPD said in a statement. "This is relevant
for fields and discoveries having high carbon dioxide content."
The Atlas said the Troendelag platform, including the
Nordland Ridge, was best suited for carbon dioxide storage in
the Norwegian Sea.
U.N. studies say that capturing greenhouse gases from
coal-fired power plants or factories and piping them into
underground storage sites could be a big step to limit climate
change.
But a 2005 U.N. study estimated penalties for emitting
carbon dioxide would have to be at least $25 to $30 a tonne to
make it work - far above current prices.
Prices for permits in the European Union's Emissions Trading
Scheme were at about 4 euros ($5.35) a tonne on
Friday.
($1 = 0.7477 euros)
