* Warming in Baltic Sea linked to Vibrio infection cases
* Number of cases may rise as oceans warm, become less
saline
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, July 22 Manmade climate change is the
main driver behind the unexpected emergence of a group of
bacteria in northern Europe which can cause gastroenteritis, new
research by a group of international experts shows.
The paper, published in the journal Nature Climate Change on
Sunday, provided some of the first firm evidence that the
warming patterns of the Baltic Sea have coincided with the
emergence of Vibrio infections in northern Europe.
Vibrios is a group of bacteria which usually grow in warm
and tropical marine environments. The bacteria can cause various
infections in humans, ranging from cholera to
gastroenteritis-like symptoms from eating raw or undercooked
shellfish or from exposure to seawater.
A team of scientists from institutions in Britain, Finland,
Spain and the United States examined sea surface temperature
records and satellite data, as well as statistics on Vibrio
cases in the Baltic.
They found the number and distribution of cases in the
Baltic Sea area was strongly linked to peaks in sea surface
temperatures. Each year the temperature rose one degree, the
number of vibrio cases rose almost 200 percent.
"The big apparent increases that we've seen in cases during
heatwave years (..) tend to indicate that climate change is
indeed driving infections," Craig Baker-Austin at the UK-based
Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science, one
of the authors of the study, told Reuters.
OCEAN WARMING
Climate studies show that rising greenhouse gas emissions
made global average surface temperatures increase by about 0.17
degrees Celsius a decade from 1980 to 2010.
The Vibrio study focused on the Baltic Sea in particular
because it warmed at an unprecedented rate of 0.063 to 0.078
degrees Celsius a year from 1982 to 2010, or 6.3 to 7.8 degrees
a century.
"(It) represents, to our knowledge, the fastest warming
marine ecosystem examined so far anywhere on Earth," the paper
said.
Many marine bacteria thrive in warm, low-saline sea water.
In addition to warming, climate change has caused more frequent
and heavier rainfall, which has reduced the salt content of
estuaries and coastal wetlands.
As ocean temperatures continue to rise and coastal regions
in northern regions become less saline, Vibrio bacteria strains
will appear in new areas, the scientists said.
Vibrio outbreaks have also appeared in temperate and cold
regions in Chile, Peru, Israel, the northwest U.S. Pacific and
northwest Spain, and these can be linked to warming patterns,
the scientists said.
"Very few studies have looked at the risk of these
infections at high latitudes," Baker-Austin said.
"Certainly the chances of getting a vibrio infection are
considered to be relatively low, and more research is focused on
areas where these diseases are endemic or at least more common,"
he added.
Previous Vibrio outbreaks in colder regions have often been
put down to a sporadic event or special conditions rather than a
response to long-term climate change.
This is because the effects of global warming can be more
pronounced at higher latitudes and in areas which lack detailed
historical climate data, the study said.
Baker-Austin said there was a growing realisation that
climate and the emergence of some infectious diseases were
closely linked but there are some "huge data gaps in that area
which need addressing."
(Editing by Tim Pearce)