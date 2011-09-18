* Amid rising greenhouse emissions, scant temperature rise
* "Missing heat" stays in deep oceans for years at a time
Sept 18 The mystery of Earth's missing heat may
have been solved: it could lurk deep in oceans, temporarily
masking the climate-warming effects of greenhouse gas
emissions, researchers reported on Sunday.
Climate scientists have long wondered where this so-called
missing heat was going, especially over the last decade, when
greenhouse emissions kept increasing but world air temperatures
did not rise correspondingly.
The build-up of energy and heat in Earth's system is
important to track because of its bearing on current weather
and future climate.
The temperatures were still high -- the decade between 2000
and 2010 was Earth's warmest in more than a century -- but the
single-year mark for warmest global temperature was stuck at
1998, until 2010 matched it.
The world temperature should have risen more than it did,
scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research
reckoned.
They knew greenhouse gas emissions were rising during the
decade and satellites showed there was a growing gap between
how much sunlight was coming in and how much radiation was
going out. Some heat was coming to Earth but not leaving, and
yet temperatures were not going up as much as projected.
So where did the missing heat go?
Computer simulations suggest most of it was trapped in
layers of oceans deeper than 1,000 feet (305 metres) during
periods like the last decade when air temperatures failed to
warm as much as they might have.
This could happen for years at a time, and it could happen
periodically this century, even as the overall warming trend
continues, the researchers reported in the journal Nature
Climate Change.
"This study suggests the missing energy has indeed been
buried in the ocean," NCAR's Kevin Trenberth, a co-author of
the study, said in a statement. "The heat has not disappeared
and so it cannot be ignored. It must have consequences."
Trenberth and the other researchers ran five computer
simulations of global temperatures, taking into account the
interactions between the atmosphere, land, oceans and sea ice,
and basing the simulations on projected human-generated
greenhouse gas emissions.
These simulations all indicated global temperature would
rise several degrees this century. But all of them also showed
periods when temperatures would stabilize before rising. During
these periods, the extra heat moved into deep ocean water due
to changes in ocean circulation, the scientists said.
(Reporting by Deborah Zabarenko in Washington, editing by
Chris Wilson)