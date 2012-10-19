* Tree, 9,550 years old, aided by global warming
* Unpredictable weather harms other plants as ranges change
* Spruce's survival may offer clues for cash crop pioneers
By Alister Doyle
FULUFJALLET, Sweden, Oct 19 On a windswept
Swedish mountain, a 10,000-year-old spruce with a claim to be
the world's oldest tree is getting a new lease of life thanks to
global warming, even as many plants are struggling.
Scientists are finding that the drift of growing areas for
many plants out toward the poles is moving not in a smooth
progression but in fits and starts, causing problems for farmers
aiming to adapt and invest in cash crops that are more sensitive
to climate than is this ancient conifer known as "Old Tjikko".
At a range of latitudes, but especially in the far north,
climate change is bringing bigger than expected swings, putting
billions of dollars at stake in a push to develop varieties with
resilience to frost and heatwaves, drought or flood.
Understanding those plants which are thriving in such hectic
environments - like this ragged Christmas tree on a marshy
plateau 900 metres (3,000 feet) above sea level - may yield
clues: "It seems to be growing quite well," said researcher Leif
Kullman. "That's a result of warming in the past 100 years."
Old Tjikko stands above dead roots that Kullman, from Umea
University, says date from 9,550 years ago, just as the Ice Age
ended. The spruce regenerates clones when low branches sprout
new roots so that, unlike California's Methuselah bristlecone
pine whose trunk bears over 4,800 annual growth rings, today's
5-metre tall (16-foot) trunk began growing only about 1940.
Yet the tree's survival in the same spot since the earliest
days of agriculture may offer lessons for pioneers trying to
take advantage of global warming to push the frontiers for crops
further north but finding most plants to be far more sensitive.
"There will be no nice wine from Sweden this year," lamented
Lauri Pappinen, one of a handful of new wine producers on the
Swedish island of Gotland in the Baltic, where grapes failed to
mature after a cool spring followed by mildew in a wet summer.
The failure of Pappinen's 2012 harvest was the first since
he started producing a decade ago as an experiment on the same
latitude as southern Alaska or Siberia. The Nordic region is
aided by the Gulf Stream bringing warm water from the tropics.
GRAPES OF ROT
"Maybe we could collect 300 kg (660 lbs) of grapes. But it's
not worth making the machines dirty," he said, adding that his
3.5 hectare (8.6 acre) vineyard can produce up to 10,000 kg.
"The starlings are having a big party right now," he said.
Climate unpredictability is especially true further north,
in the Arctic, where the extent of ice on the Arctic Ocean
shrank to a record low this summer. Less attention has been paid
to how the thaw affects growing conditions on land.
"That's been a surprise in the last years. Everyone thought
it would be warmer and nice weather. But suddenly it's wetter
and colder in some regions," said Lars-Otto Reiersen, head of
the Secretariat of the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment
Programme.
Many studies show that more carbon dioxide in the
atmosphere, the main greenhouse gas, will initially lead to more
growth of plants worldwide. But, Reiersen said, not enough study
has been made of the downside of increased unpredictability.
Part of the problem for crops at higher latitudes is that
the sun still rises and sets at the same times - the light will
always be faint in spring and autumn even if the air is warmer.
"There will be extreme weather and that also means risks of
frosts in the growing season," said Inger Alsos, a professor at
the University of Tromsoe in Norway and a specialist in Arctic
ecology. "Frost resistance is a key trait."
Plant breeders and genetic experts were working with a
frost-resistant clover, for instance, recently found on
Svalbard, a chain of Norwegian islands in the North Atlantic,
1,000 km (600 miles) below the North Pole. It could be developed
to help grow animal fodder in the north.
And Kullman from Sweden said experiments show that spruces,
for instance, produce a type of anti-freeze letting them survive
down to about minus 50 Celsius (minus 60 Fahrenheit). That might
also help genetic research into frost resistance.
WHEAT GAINS
But for many crops, the expansion of potential growing areas
due to climate change may not add to overall production.
"The overall balance will stay as it is," said Hans-Joachim
Braun, head of the global wheat programme at the International
Maize and Wheat Improvement Center based in Mexico City.
"The losses from climate change will offset the benefits we
have expanding in high-latitude areas."
"There will be beneficiaries, such as the United States,
Canada, Kazakhstan, Russia," he said, noting that wheat now
grows as far north as southern Scandinavia. But many developing
nations that now produce wheat will lose out as it gets too hot.
Plant breeders have made huge progress in the past. Maize,
for instance, is a tropical crop that has been adapted to grow
at lower temperatures and with longer summer daylight hours in
places like the United States or Europe, he said.
In the far north, Arctic plants may struggle since they
cannot extend their ranges much if the climate warms - there is
no land in cooler latitudes, only the Arctic Ocean and icecap.
The northern bilberry, for instance, is likely to gain tiny
new areas on the coast of Greenland or on Russian Arctic islands
this century as the climate warms. But it will lose big tracts
of growing territory to the south, said Alsos at Tromsoe.
"The same is true of many Arctic plants," she added.
GREENLAND HOPES?
Experts disagree about Greenland's potential to provide a
fertile new agricultural space as equatorial lands burn up.
Some speak of a new boom in the Danish territory as melting
ice opens the Arctic to shipping, mining and oil exploration.
But farming in most of Greenland is a long way off.
Alsos said any thaw in Greenland, shrinking the fringes of
an ice sheet that is 3,000 metres, or two miles, thick, will
reveal barren ground. "There is no topsoil," she said. That
would take decades, or centuries, to form.
"And we are talking about Arctic plants. Agriculture is not
really part of it," she said. Southern Greenland, populated, if
only sparsely, can now grow more potatoes or carrots and animal
fodder, she said. But agriculture will remain marginal.
After past failures, almost 200 nations have agreed to work
out a global deal to slow climate change by the end of 2015 that
will enter into force in 2020 to help avoid more heatwaves,
floods and rising sea levels. While that may be vital to ensure
many crops, Old Tjikko can probably cope with the changes.
Kullman said the spruce had survived partly due to factors
such as its isolation from other trees on a boggy area with no
reindeer. The animals can damage trees with their antlers and
isolation means less risk of damage from forest fires.
And he said that, while there would be disruptions to all
plants as the climate warmed, their ability to survive should
not be underestimated: "All of our species," he said, "Have
survived previous inter-glacial periods that were even warmer."
The biggest threat to Old Tjikko is probably not climate
change, according to Eduardo Zuniga, a guide who shows
occasional visitors the tree on its trackless plateau in
Fullufjallet National Park, northwest of Stockholm. Some springy
lichen has been trodden flat by sightseers coming to gaze on the
"world's oldest tree", threatening to damage its roots.
"We may," he said, "Have to put up a fence."