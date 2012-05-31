* Investors build on SEC guidance to corporations
* Climate-driven disasters cost $148 billion in 2011
* Wide range of economic sectors vulnerable - report
By Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, May 31 Institutional investors and
environmental advocates on Thursday urged companies to disclose
their risks from the impact of climate change, two years after
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued guidelines
for firms to do just that.
While the SEC guidelines do not force publicly traded
corporations to assess such climate-related events as severe
storms, droughts, floods and heat waves, some companies have
done so anyway.
But those disclosures have not been particularly useful,
according to Maryland State Treasurer Nancy Kopp.
"Among those who disclosed, they used different procedures,
different rubrics, different metrics," Kopp said in a telephone
interview. "So the idea of having some basis for comparing
companies consistently is an important thing to us, to
investors. Otherwise you get a hodgepodge of data that's not
useful information."
Kopp, who chairs the $36 billion Maryland State Employees
and Teachers Pension Fund, was among those backing a new guide
for corporations on how to disclose climate change risk,
released one day before the official June 1 beginning of the
U.S. hurricane season.
The guide was put together by Calvert Investments, relief
organization Oxfam America and the Ceres coalition of investors,
companies and public interest groups that aims to foster
sustainable business practices.
"Businesses have ample opportunity to get this right by
understanding the climate impacts they face and working to build
resilience at the ground level," Oxfam's David Waskow said in an
email exchange. "But they also face real risks if they don't see
what's coming and take action."
"FRESHWATER CRISIS"
Globally, 2011 set records for economic losses from natural
catastrophes, and 90 percent of the disasters were caused by
extreme weather events, with overall losses of $148 billion and
insured losses of $55 billion, the report noted.
Virtually all economic sectors are vulnerable to such
disasters, the report found, and it detailed potential risks for
the agriculture, food and beverage sector; apparel; electric
power; insurance; mining; oil and gas and tourism.
The most prevalent risks across most of these sectors are
water scarcity, floods, storms, changing rainfall patterns,
changes in pests and disease distribution, rising sea levels and
storm surges, the report said. That echoes projections by
climate scientists, reinsurance giants and the U.N.
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
These risks also present investment opportunities,
especially in water infrastructure, said Bennett Freeman of
Calvert Investments.
With water systems under stress and water infrastructure
aging, the United States is ripe for this kind of investment,
especially with water supplies vulnerable to floods and
droughts, Freeman said in a telephone briefing.
"There is a real need here, but also on a global basis ...
to upgrade water infrastructure, particularly at a time when the
freshwater crisis is intensified," Freeman said. "And of course
that freshwater crisis is driven in part, accelerated and
intensified, by climate change and very specific severe climate
events."
The full report is available online here.
(Reporting by Deborah Zabarenko, Environment Correspondent;
Editing by Marilyn W. Thompson)