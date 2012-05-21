WASHINGTON May 21 Coastal seagrass can store
more heat-trapping carbon per square mile (kilmometre) than
forests can, which means these coastal plants could be part of
the solution to climate change, scientists said in a new study.
Even though seagrasses occupy less than 0.2 percent of the
world's oceans, they can hold up to 83,000 metric tons of carbon
per square kilometer, a global team of researchers reported
Sunday in the journal Nature Geoscience.
That is more than twice the 30,000 metric tons of carbon per
square kilometer a typical terrestrial forest can store.
Earth's oceans are an important carbon sink - keeping
climate-warming carbon dioxide from human-made and natural
sources out of the atmosphere - and seagrasses account for more
than 10 percent of all the carbon buried in oceans each year,
the scientists found.
Led by James Fourqurean of Florida International University,
the study included participants from Virginia, Spain, Australia,
the United Kingdom, Denmark and Greece.
"Seagrasses have the unique ability to continue to store
carbon in their roots and soil in coastal seas," Fourqurean said
in a statement. "We found instances where particularly seagrass
beds have been storing carbon for thousands of years."
In addition to storing carbon, seagrasses filter out
sediment before it gets into oceans, protect coastlines from
floods and storms and serve as habitat for fish, crustaceans and
other commercially important species.
Seagrasses can be damaged by human activity, such as
pollution from oil spills and by boat propellers and cargo that
can rake through seagrass meadows and cut through roots.
Some of the study's authors are affiliated with the Blue
Carbon Initiative, a global plan to mitigate climate change by
conserving and restoring coastal marine ecosystems. The
initiative is a collaboration between UNESCO, the International
Union for Conservation of Nature and Conservation International.
