* Study refines rate of melting for glaciers, icecaps
* Ice loss adding 1.5 mm annually to sea levels, set to
increase
* Data crucial for preparations of 1 to 2 metre sea rise by
2100
By David Fogarty
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 U.S. scientists using
satellite data have established a more accurate figure of the
amount of annual sea level rise from melting glaciers and ice
caps which should aid studies on how quickly coastal areas may
flood as global warming gathers pace.
John Wahr of the University of Colorado in Boulder and
colleagues, in a study published on Thursday, found that
thinning glaciers and icecaps were pushing up sea levels by 1.5
millmetres (0.06 inches) a year, in line with a 1.2 to 1.8 mm
range from other studies, some of which forecast sea levels
could rise as much as 2 metres (2.2 yards) by 2100.
Sea levels have already risen on average about 18 centimetres
since 1900 and rapid global warming will accelerate the pace of
the increase, scientists say, threatening coastlines from
Vietnam to Florida and forcing low-lying megacities to build
costly sea defences.
To get a better picture of the pace of the melting, Wahr and
colleagues used a satellite that measures variations in gravity
fields to study changes in the mass of large ice-covered areas.
The data covered 2003-2010.
The glaciers and ice caps included those in the Arctic,
South America, Asia as well as Greenland and Antarctica.
Globally, the rate of sea level rise has accelerated in
recent decades to reach about 3.5 millimetres a year, with more
than half coming from thermal expansion of the oceans.
Water expands as it gets warmer.
While the creeping annual increase might seem small, the
rate of sea level rise is expected to grow. Yet scientists have
struggled to refine estimates given the uncertainty about the
future pace of global warming, growth trajectory of greenhouse
gas emissions and the rate at which ice caps will melt.
Using satellite data instead of more limited and
time-consuming data from ground measurements was crucial, Wahr
said in an email to Reuters.
The team found that loss ice from Greenland and Antarctica
was pushing up sea levels by just over one millimeter a year,
comprising most of the 1.5 mm annual rise.
Glaciers and mountain ice caps elsewhere comprised the rest,
at 0.4 mm/yr between 2003-10.
"That's a large number, and represents a lot of melting
ice," said Wahr. "But it's at least 30 percent smaller than
previous global estimates, none of which have used GRACE," he
said, referring to the name of the satellite.
FASTER MELTING
The United Nations' Climate Panel estimates sea global sea
level rise of 18 to 59 centimetres from 1990 to the 2090s. But
those numbers do not include melting from polar regions where
the vast majority of the world's freshwater is locked away.
Some climate scientists say the rise is more likely to be
between and 1 and 2 metres. They point to accelerating melting
of the Greenland and West Antarctic icesheets over the past two
decades. Both contain enough water to raise global sea levels by
about 60 metres.
Other glaciers and mountain icecaps contain enough water to
raise sea levels by nearly a metre.
GRACE measured the changes to ice mass over regions greater
than 100 square kilometres. The data showed ice-covered areas in
Asia, including the Himalayan and Karakoram ranges, was much
less than other estimates, meaning the region contributed very
little to sea level rise, in part because many glaciers were at
freezing high elevations.
Wahr said the study gave a much clearer picture of what was
happening to large ice-covered areas globally, particularly in
remote parts of the Himalayas.
"There are simply too many glaciers, and most of them too
remote to access, to be able to monitor all of them from the
ground. There are more than 200,000 glaciers world-wide," he
said, adding only a few hundred have been monitored over time
spans of several years or more.
"With GRACE, though, we're able to directly monitor the sum
total of all ice loss in an entire glacier system or ice cap."
Ongoing monitoring by the satellite should help scientists
get a better handle on the pace of ice melting and sea level
rise as the planet heats up.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration, all 11 years in the 21st century so far,
including 2011, rank among the 13 warmest in the 132-year
temperature record.
(Editing by Ed Lane)