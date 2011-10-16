HONG KONG Oct 17 Plants and animals are
shrinking because of warmer temperatures and lack of water,
researchers said on Monday, warning it could have profound
implications for food production in years ahead.
"The worst-case scenarios ... are that food crops and
animals will shrink enough to have real implications for food
security," Assistant Professor David Bickford, of the National
University of Singapore's biological sciences department, said.
Bickford and colleague Jennifer Sheridan trawled through
fossil records and dozens of studies which showed that many
species of plants and creatures such as spiders, beetles, bees,
ants and cicadas have shrunk over time in relation to climate
change.
They cited an experiment showing how shoots and fruit are 3
to 17 percent smaller for every degree Celsius of warming in a
variety of plants.
Each degree of warming also reduces by 0.5 to 4 percent the
body size of marine invertebrates and 6 to 22 percent of fish.
"Survival of small individuals can increase with warmer
temperatures, and drought conditions can lead to smaller
offspring, leading to smaller average size," they wrote in their
paper which was published in the journal, Nature Climate Change,
on Monday.
"Impacts could range from food resources becoming more
limited (less food produced on the same amount of land) to
wholesale biodiversity loss and eventual catastrophic cascades
of ecosystem services," Bickford wrote.
"We have not seen large-scale effects yet, but as
temperatures change even more, these changes in body size might
become much more pronounced - even having impacts for food
security."
(Reporting by Tan Ee Lyn; Editing by Nick Macfie)