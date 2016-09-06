(Corrects to fix day of week in paragraph 4)
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, Sept 6 State Street Corp funds backed a
majority of shareholder resolutions on climate-change issues
this year, a swing from past proxy positions that a company
executive said reflects a growing appreciation of environmental
risks facing companies whose shares it owns.
State Street supported the resolutions 51 percent of
the time at S&P 500 companies including Exxon Mobil Corp
and Chevron Corp in this year's proxy season, up from 14
percent last year, according to a review of recent securities
filings by research firm Fund Votes.
State Street's support level was more than twice that of
other big asset managers. Rakhi Kumar, head of governance for
State Street Global Advisors, the Boston company's
asset-management arm, said the votes showed it becoming "more
comfortable with understanding the risks in our portfolio."
One issue, she said, is that few corporate directors were
able to talk about environmental matters in detail. With more
environmental regulation likely, "They need to get more
conversant with climate risk," she said in an interview on
Tuesday.
Kumar said the voting record was not a radical change after
years of raising the issue with corporate leaders, and she
declined to discuss specific votes.
Still, State Street's growing support for climate-change
measures could pressure rivals as activists scrutinize the fund
industry.
For instance, leaders of the Asset Owners Disclosure
Project, in London, said on Tuesday it was "hypocritical" of
fund sponsors BlackRock Inc and Vanguard Group to say
they consider environmental issues while voting against a
high-profile proposal calling on Exxon to report on the impact
climate change policies could have on its business.
Those votes helped Exxon defeat the measure at its annual
meeting in May, where it was supported by 38 percent of votes
cast. Recent filings showed that State Street funds backed the
proposal. (Fund Votes' findings excluded some cases where firms
split their votes.)
BlackRock and Vanguard say proxy votes are just one aspect
of their engagement with corporations. In a separate report on
Tuesday, BlackRock said all investors should factor climate
change issues into their decision-making and that it is
incorporating environmental changes into its analytical
processes.
Vanguard spokeswoman Arianna Stefanoni Sherlock said the
company is "firmly committed" to managing environmental issues
as part of its prudent investment practices.
